'I Need a Series of This': Viral LeBron James, Steph Curry and More NBA Stars in Epic Game of Thrones Edit Leaves Fans Wilding

NBA, but make it GoT coded! If you've ever imagined what NBA's biggest stars would look like as dark fantasy characters straight out of "Game of Thrones," today is your lucky day.

A TikTok creator, known as shadowsorcerers, who seems to focus on AI-generated graphics with a dark fantasy twist, has recently gone viral for their post about NBA stars. The clip has already racked up almost 7 million views on X (formerly Twitter) within just a few hours, and it's easy to see why—it's totally bada**.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is depicted as a king seated on a “Game of Thrones”-style Iron Throne, and it might just be the standout of the bunch. But there’s plenty more to appreciate.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is naturally surrounded by wolves, which is pretty baller.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is reimagined as a King of the North, much like Jon Snow—a perfect match.

As for Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, let’s just say he probably wishes he had that kind of muscle definition!

Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is cast as a sorcerous villain, while James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers is portrayed as a bit too soft, even in this dark fantasy world, lounging in a pub from an alternate reality.

And Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, who’s already facing criticism from fans for his performance during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, might not be thrilled with his depiction as a prince out of “Romeo and Juliet.”

NBA fans found the whole thing hilarious and agreed it was awesome.

One fan declared, "Ant with the wolves"

Another joked, "They made Jayson Tatum look soft as hell. Lol"

"Damn this shi banged," said another.

One observer pointed out, "They really made @russwest44 look like Archer from Small Soldiers."

And another joked, "Tatum look soft asl 😂😂 'where art thou Romeo' head ahhh."

Someone even quipped, "Adam Silver got that dark lord drip."

Another fan commented, "I think the AI got all of them right. KD, Ant, and Bron were 🔥🔥🔥."

Finally, someone laughed, "They would put Jokic on the horse lmao."

This isn’t just random fun, though. If you've seen King’s Landing in "Game of Thrones," you’re actually looking at Dubrovnik, Croatia. The city is breathtaking and perfectly captures the medieval seaside town vibe of the fantasy series.

When filming in locations like Dubrovnik or Cáceres, Spain (where King's Landing scenes are shot for "House of the Dragon"), it’s crucial to avoid showing any modern buildings.

So, when the internet discovered a stunning basketball court overlooking Dubrovnik, it was inevitable that all the NBA jokes would follow. If only “House of the Dragon” was as cool as this TikTok post!

