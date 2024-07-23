'I Never Heard Anything Like That': Mark Henry Opens Up On Vince McMahon Sexual Trafficking Allegations

Mark Henry parted away from AEW recently, hinting at a willingness to return to WWE, where he spent over two decades before leaving in 2021. When he exited WWE, the setup was different with Vince McMahon in charge. The scenario is no longer the same after Vince McMahon's exit due to allegations against him.

Henry, who has had a close connection with the former WWE Chairman, recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing allegations against Vince McMahon. Speaking to TV Insider, the World's Strongest Man noted that Vince McMahon, whom he was acquainted with, was an excellent teacher. In his words, "I never heard anything negative like that".

While Henry never came across any negative remarks against his former boss, he added that his ongoing issue has to be dealt with between Vince and god, and he cannot comprehend it.

Praising Vince, Henry mentioned that the man enlightened him about professional wrestling, familiarizing him with different aspects of the business, and what should be done to succeed. Vince's ongoing controversy isn't a true representation of the man he is.

"I hope he is vindicated, but also if there is someone that was affected, if it was a real thing and not a money grab that dried up, then I hope that he is punished because he does deserve that", stated Mark Henry.

Mark Henry failed to get a non-wrestling role before leaving WWE

Mark Henry had a remarkable career in the WWE ring, lasting twenty-five years. His in-ring career spanned up to WrestleMania 33. Following the Show of Shows in 2017, he hung up his boots, taking a backstage role before getting the Hall of Famer induction in 2018.

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion had applied for a non-wrestling role in 2021, which he failed to secure, contributing to his exit from WWE. In a recent interview, Mark Henry talked about the final words with Vince McMahon before the WWE departure when Vince McMahon was still the owner of the company.

Vince McMahon is currently prohibited from entering the WWE headquarters

Amid former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, he is currently on WWE's blacklist. The promotion, which is owned by Endeavor Group now, does not allow mention of Vince McMahon's name on TV.

Moreover, the former chairman of WWE is prohibited from entering the headquarters of WWE in Stamford, Connecticut. Vince is unlikely to be welcomed until the lawsuit is settled in court.