‘I Never Win Shit’: Jaylen Brown Reacts to Winning 2024 Eastern Conference Finals MVP After Sweeping Pacers Out

Jaylen Brown clinched the Larry Bird Trophy as the MVP of the series by leading the Boston Celtics to a competitive four-game sweep over the injury-plagued Indiana Pacers, culminating in Monday's 105-102 victory in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Throughout the series, 27-year-old Brown displayed phenomenal performance, with an average of 29.8 points, five rebounds, three assists, and steals per game.

After being for All-NBA honors, he struck back with a 40-point game in Game 2 and his equalizing three-pointer in Game 1 pushed the match into overtime, leading to a Celtics' triumph.

Brown said in response, "I wasn't expecting it at all. I never win shit.” Often perceived as the secondary contender behind Jayson Tatum, he, however, surpassed his colleague in this series, according to voters' choice.

Five out of nine votes were in favor of Brown while Tatum received the remaining four. Both Celtics' stars now have an Eastern Conference Finals MVP to their credit - Brown in 2024, following Tatum's win in 2022.

ALSO READ: Barack Obama Sends Heartfelt Message Upon Bill Walton's Death; Calls Him 'One of the Greatest'

Why is the Conference Finals MVP Trophy Named After Larry Bird?

For decades, the NBA Finals MVP has been a key tradition and two new awards for conference finals have been added by the league.

The top performers of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals will now receive an MVP award. Similar to how the NBA Finals MVP carries Bill Russell's name, these awards are christened in the names of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson respectively.

The Larry Bird Trophy, in honor of the Hall of Fame Celtics forward, is granted the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bird's illustrious 13-year career with Boston saw him secure three championships and reach the Finals five times.

In counterpart, Magic Johnson, who clinched five titles and reached the Finals nine times in his 13-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, lends his name to the Western Conference Finals MVP. These two Hall of Famers famously battled it out throughout the 1980s.

In 2022, when Boston made the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum claimed the Larry Bird Trophy. This time, however, Brown takes his turn in the spotlight.

With five out of nine votes, Brown narrowly defeated Tatum, who received four votes. Jrue Holiday, whose impressive performance was noteworthy on both ends of the floor throughout the series, also deserved a mention.

