"I never would've approved it. Never": Revisiting the time Lakers considered trading Kobe Bryant for LeBron James

In the early 2000s, the trio of Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and Coach Phil Jackson etched their names in Lakers history by winning three consecutive championships from 2000 to 2002.

This marked the team's second "three-peat," making them a dominant force in the NBA.

However, despite their success, the era came to an end when the Lakers traded O'Neal following a disappointing loss to the Detroit Pistons in the 2004 Finals.

Fast forward to 2016, and it was revealed that the Lakers had explored the idea of acquiring LeBron James back in 2007.

In an attempt to revamp the roster, the team contacted the Cleveland Cavaliers, proposing a trade that would have sent Kobe Bryant to Cleveland in exchange for James.

During the 2006-2007 season, 28-year-old Kobe Bryant was a formidable force on the court, averaging an impressive 32 points per game and maintaining a 46 percent shooting accuracy. Despite having three championship rings, Bryant grew frustrated with the Lakers' performance in the years following the Shaquille O'Neal trade.

In a 2016 interview with ESPN's Baxter Holme s, Bryant looked back and expressed his discontent, stating, "I was just losing faith in what they were trying to do. It was like I was a meal ticket."

Reflecting on the proposed trade for LeBron James, Bryant adamantly stated, "I never would've approved it. Never." He clarified that the Cavaliers were not among the teams on his list, which included Chicago, San Antonio, and Phoenix.

The Lakers experienced a turning point after acquiring Pau Gasol, a move that brought Bryant and Jackson back to the NBA Finals.

Although they fell short against the Celtics in 2008, the Lakers secured championships in 2009 and 2010.

The 2010 Finals against the Celtics was a historic seven-game series, culminating in the Lakers' 16th NBA title.

However, success took a different turn when Coach Phil Jackson retired in 2011. The Lakers faced a playoff drought, and challenges persisted with the departure of Pau Gasol in 2014 and Kobe Bryant's retirement in 2016 after two decades with the team.

Following a period of rebuilding, the Lakers experienced a resurgence in 2018 with the signing of LeBron James.

Additionally, the acquisition of Anthony Davis in 2019 set the stage for success under Coach Frank Vogel.

In 2020, the Lakers secured their 17th championship, tying the Celtics for the most titles in NBA history.

