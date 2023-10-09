‘I owe him a fight’: Conor McGregor feels obligated to face UFC rival again and it's not Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former double division champion Connor Mcgregor is all set to make his return after two years. He last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, 2021 and he lost by doctor stoppage his leg got fractured during the fight.

McGregor had to undergo surgery to fix his leg and was forced to stay out of competition for rehab. He was supposed to make his return to Octagon, this year. But now expected to return next year in 2024, In a recent interview he talked about his one greatest Octagon rival. He owes him a match. it's not Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was talking about Nate Diaz.

Connor McGregor talks about his long-term rival and his boxing debut

Recently McGregor was asked about Nate Diaz's boxing debut against YouTube sensation and now Boxer Jake Paul by Mirror Fighting, to which he said it was not great and he wanted back in MMA. He further added “I owe Nate a fight. So I've got to obligate that you know? In [our] rematch I got the better of him and I owe him the trilogy for sure.”

The history between McGregor and Diaz is one of numerous shocking moments and is considered one of the best rivalries of all time in UFC. Diaz got his fight with McGregor at short notice, and the biggest shocker in history was Diaz submitting McGregor and ending his unbeaten streak. They had a total of two fights one victory each and fans always talk about their trilogy.

Diaz recently left UFC, after defeating Tony Ferguson in the main event at UFC 279. Later he made his boxing debut against YouTuber and Boxer Jake Paul. Diaz lost this fight by unanimous decision.

During an exclusive chat with Mirror Fighting, McGregor also stated his comeback fight has to be with Michael Chandler.

