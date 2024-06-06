Who would have thought Shaquille O'Neal's apology to Christian Wood would end up becoming a viral meme? It all started with a double-edged comment from the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Apparently, as an analyst on TNT's Inside the NBA show, Shaq was commentating on one of Christian Woods' strong performances in January 2021.

"This is Shaq. I owe you an apology, I wasn't familiar with your game,' said O'Neil referring to the former Houston Rockets star.

Well, Christian Wood could sense O'Neil's backhanded compliment. Firing back, he called the NBA veteran, "casual."

What Wood subtly referred to is that Shaquille O'Neil belongs to the old era of the NBA and is completely out of touch with the contemporary rules of the league.

And, the consequence of the interaction went on to become a viral meme. The format of the meme is Shaq's quote shared with an image featuring impressive or unexpected. And, Wood's 'casual' is used as the reply. The crux of the meme is to hint that somebody undermined the situation.

Four years have passed by. However, the NBA meme continues to be popular even in 2024.

Other viral memes featuring Shaquille O'Neil

10 years ago, Shaquille O'Neil's dance moves went viral during his TNT broadcast and it became a "Shaq Shimmy" meme. It is used to show when somebody is excited.

Another one is "Views from Kobe's Shoulders." It originated in 2016 from a playful jab at Shaquille O'Neil on TNT's Inside the NBA.

Drake's album cover for 'Views' was the basis of the funny material. The original cover featured Drake standing on the CN Tower in Toronto. And, the meme replaced Drake with Kobe Bryant. The highlight was that Shaquille O'Neil was photoshopped behind Bryant.

Clearly, the meme threw shade at Shaq. The underlying message was that Kobe carried the Los Angeles Lakers team to NBA championships. In response, O'Neil took offense and left the set jokingly.

Note, that Shaquille O'Neal has four NBA championships. Out of four, three are with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000, 2001, and 2002. Ad, the remaining one is with the Miami Heat in 2006.

Kobe Bryant won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in the following years: 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010.