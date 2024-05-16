‘I Play With Myself’: Jamal Murray Finds Playing Himself in NBA 2K ‘Cool’ After Criticizing Game’s Rating Last Year

It is again that time of the year when virtual basketball fans get equally hyped up to the NBA 2K just like the hard court enthusiasts who remain hooked to the long basketball seasons.

The highly anticipated NBA 2K24 Season 7 is set to launch this week. Like all of us, Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is equally elated upon being chosen as the featured athlete for season NBA 2K.

Hard to hold his excitement, Murray recently spoke about his latest appearance on the covers during a media interaction.

He said, ”I've been playing 2K my whole life... It's cool to see yourself on it. Everyone's like, 'Do you play with yourself on 2K?' Hell yeah, I play with myself!”

Additionally, with Murray's highest NBA 2k rating ever standing at an impressive 88 overall and that closely reflects his stellar performance on the court, the anticipation for the upcoming season and the challenges it will bring is intensified.

Jamal Murray Criticized NBA 2K for His Game Rating Last Year

NBA 2K24 unveiled the player ratings last year in August and it sparked intense debates among the basketball fans as well as the players.

While Nikola Jokic received a stunning 98 overall rating, the highest in the game and a deserving accolade for his remarkable Finals MVP performance, his teammate Jamal Murray was not accorded similar recognition.

With a rating of 88 overall, Murray found himself trailing behind other point guards whom he outperformed during the recent postseason. This discrepancy in the player ratings prompted Murray to express his dismay directly to 2K through a tweet, highlighting the disparity between his performance and the assigned rating.

