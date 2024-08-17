‘I Really Wanted...’: Rikishi Pens Heartfelt Note on Death of His Uncle Sika Anoa’i

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has penned a heartfelt note on the passing away of his uncle Afa Anoa’i. Afa, the other half of Sika Anoa’i breathed his last on August 16, 2014, and was surrounded by his loved ones in his final time.

Afa’s younger brother, Sika Anoa’i, and father of WWE superstar Roman Reigns passed away two months back. Though the exact cause of Afa’s death is not known, it was said that the WWE Hall of Famer was admitted to hospice care sometime back, where he suffered two heart attacks while suffering pneumonia.

His nephew and WWE legend Rikishi has written a heartfelt post for him. Rikishi wrote that he really wanted to take time to express what he felt over the passing away of his uncle, but said that “sometimes, there are no friends.”

“I choose to remember and reflect on what the world didn’t see or have access to, simple fun times with just my Uncle and me, and in those moments of private time, I witnessed a man who loved professional wrestling more than anything and wanted to teach it to anyone willing to do the work, and I mean WORK!,” he wrote.

Rikishi said that he doesn’t remember the number of times, Uncle Afa would have him build a wrestling ring, just to tear it down again and then build it again, over and over which prompted Rikishi to ask himself, “what the hell does this have to do with wrestling?”

He said that he eventually understood that what his uncle was teaching him was the foundation of the business, and how to understand it piece by piece, “and how everything is always connected.”

“My Uncle Afa leaves behind a long legacy within the world of professional wrestling, however, what he leaves for me is priceless memories & lessons learned that will rest in my heart forever and I remain grateful,” he wrote.

Not just Rikishi, but former WWE Champion Roman Reigns has his heartfelt tribute to his uncle Sika Anoa’i. He said that his uncle and his father were the greatest tag team of their generation, and together, they now are united in heaven. Afa Anoa’i started his wrestling career in 1971 and by 1995, he had retired from wrestling. Together with his brother Sika Anoa’i, the duo was known as the Wild Samoans.

