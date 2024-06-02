‘I Saved This Card’: Islam Makhachev Claps Back at Dana White for Saying Jon Jones Is Pound-for-Pound Number 1

Islam Makhachev has hit back at Dana White’s Jon Jones comments. Makhachev earned a fifth-round submission win against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. This marked the Russian’s third successful title defense.

After the event, White dismissed Makhachev’s status as the pound-for-pound number 1. He claimed that as long as Jones is fighting, his status belongs to him. Makhachev has now responded to the comments.

Islam Makhachev reacts to Dana White’s Jon Jones claim

Dana White made a bold claim after UFC 302. While Islam Makhachev is ranked the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, White doesn’t think so. The UFC CEO claimed that the status belonged to Jon Jones.

He said at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference: “For anybody to call Islam the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world when Jon Jones is still f***** fighting is nuts and shouldn’t be ranking in the pound-for-pound or doing any of the f**** rankings ever.”

White added: “Jon Jones has never lost a fight ever, he’s fought all the baddest dudes in the world, and then when you think about what the pound-for-pound rankings really mean, he moved up to heavyweight and destroyed one of the best guys in the world. As long as Jon Jones is still fighting, active, and in the rankings, nobody is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Makhachev was asked about White’s take. He claimed that he saved the UFC 302 card. Makhaachev reckoned the other fights were boring. The Russian implied that his war with Dustin Poirier saved the event.

He said: “I don’t know, maybe it’s just his opinion, but I think I saved this card today because all of these fights [were] boring; all of the arena almost [went to] sleep. We showed with Dustin a great performance; Dana gave me two bonuses – I remember when I have first contract, I was happy when I have bonus, but now it’s okay.”

Jon Jones reacts to Dana White ranking him over Islam Makhachev

While Islam Makhachev is the official number 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Dana White has given his verdict on the matter. Jon Jones was happy to be recognized by the UFC CEO.

‘Bones’ tweeted: “It felt awesome to get that level of recognition from the boss, the man that’s literally been here since UFC 1. I know the haters are not gonna like his comments but Dana’s a pretty hard person to argue with. @danawhite has had a front row seat to my entire career, facts are facts.”

Jon Jones’ legacy in the sport is unquestionable. However, Islam Makhchev deserves his flowers. The Russian is now on a 14-fight winning streak. He has finished seven of his last eight fights.