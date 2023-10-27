‘I saw a flying saucer come down’: Shaquille O’Neal once claimed he saw a UFO when on a double date

Over two decades ago in Madera, California, Shaquille O'Neal, the former NBA player, reportedly observed a UFO while on a friendly double date. O'Neal expressed his experience on Monday evening's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The conversation was prompted by a segment from "60 Minutes" exploring the phenomena that the government terms "unidentified aerial phenomena," or UAPs.

When Kimmel requested O'Neal's thoughts on the issue, the ex-basketball star confessed, "I believe in UFOs." He light-heartedly justified his belief by comparing his Inside the NBA co-host Charles Barkley's appearance with an alien's.

O'Neal disclosed a hitherto unheard story, postulating, "We had just passed the fairground when I spotted a spinning flying saucer descending with numerous lights before it shot off."

However, it remains uncertain whether O’Neal’s UFO sighting claim to Kimmel was genuine. It’s worth noting that O’Neal once jokingly professed his belief in a flat Earth on a podcast, only to later announce on another show that he was jesting.

Shaq’s hilarious moon theory

Shaquille O’Neal, a Hall of Famer and NBA on TNT analyst, is undeniably entertaining, and his most recent viral video proves it.

While live on the broadcast, O’Neal, who has a history of propagating peculiar, and dare we say incorrect, theories, presented yet another stunner. “I have a fresh theory,” O’Neal began. “I believe there are multiple moons.”

He reasoned that the moon began on his left while driving at night in one direction and subsequently moved to his rear. Charles Barkley endeavored to remedy O’Neal’s misunderstanding, explaining that the Earth and the moon continually revolve, cheekily commenting, “That’s because it was moving, fool.”

Yet, O’Neal replied, “There’s more than one moon,” and insisted that within the next 45 seconds, the moon had repositioned to his right.

Shaq has a history of making outlandish statements, including his previous claims of seeing a real UFO.

