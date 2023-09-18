“I saw the girl and I ran away”: Virat Kohli once admitted to ghosting a date during an interview

Virat Kohli, a name that the world knows. But despite being one of the most famous athletes in the world, there are some things that we bet you don't know about. One such thing, that didn't become Virat but is worth all the attention of Virat's fans is his 'blind date story'. You read it right. Your favourite cricket once went on a blind date, and it went bizarre for him. In 2010, he shared this blind date story during a short interview with Anusha Dandekar. Let's see what the two talked about Virat's blind date story.

Virat Kohli's not-so-popular blind Date story; and how he ended up running away from it

Back in 2010 when Virat Kholi made his first International T20I debut, his stardom started to rise off the ground. Shortly, he was counted among the list of celebrities, just like other cricketers during that time. Even though Virat might have given a hundred interviews, throughout his international cricket career, this one interview captured the naughty-young side of Virat.

During an IPL party in 2010, Virat Kohli was interviewed by Anusha Dandekar. The interview became more interesting when Virat participated in a 'quick-round'. During that round, Anusha asked Virat about the 'quickest date he had ever had.'

To which, Virat said, "Actually I went on a blind date which ended in about 5 minutes. I saw the girl and I ran away."

Anusha, who was definitely not expecting this answer, said "That is so mean. Was she really unattractive?" To this Virat further added, "She was ugly. I'm sorry, but she was ugly."

Anusha, concluding Virat's statement, said "OK, that's harsh but true. And that's what youth is all about. Honesty!" Well, now this is a story that no one thought was about to come out.

Also Read: 'You turning as old as kaka': When Mr. Nags hilariously bantered with Virat Kohli during his birthday party

Virat is one of the funniest guys on the fields and off-fields. The interview was taken back in 2010 when the cricketer was a young blood. So we can say that the interview was more like a fun Q&A. But Virat has come a long way - from being known for his high temper on the field to becoming a father and known as the King of cricket.

Advertisement

Talking about cricket, the World Cup is just around the corner. Do you think Virat's form will improve in the upcoming matches for the ICC World Cup?