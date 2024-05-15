‘I See Why Brunson Is Going Nuclear’: NBA Fans React to Billie Eilish’s Courtside Appearance at Knicks vs Pacers

Fans of the NBA were delighted to see Billie Eilish, the Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter at the Knicks vs Pacers game at Madison Square Garden.

Recognized for her hit song "No Time To Die," Eilish is a renowned Knicks fan, and her courtside appearance stirred up excitement among the audience when she was featured on the big screen.

New York Knicks fans flocked to Madison Square Garden to rally behind their team in the critical Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks suffered a tough loss to the Pacers, 121-89, in the Monday game which brought the series to a tie.

A selection of celebrities were present at MSG to enjoy the game and motivate the home team to regain the series lead.

Among the celebrities present, Eilish at the courtside sparked a great deal of excitement and reactions from the NBA spectators.

Notably, Jalen Brunson, the left-handed guard, was indeed the highlight of the game for the Knicks fans, scoring 28 points in just 22 minutes, along with four assists and two rebounds, propelling the home team to a 69-54 lead before halftime.

The following are some of the best reactions NBA fans had upon seeing the popular singer at the game.

Knicks Dominate Pacers in Game 5 to Edge Closer to Conference Finals

The New York Knicks are inching closer to their first conference finals in 24 years, needing only one more win.

Following the dismal performance in their previous playoff game, the Knicks rebounded admirably with an impressive victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals on Tuesday, winning 121-91. It was their first playoff win with a margin of more than three points within the last five minutes.

In this game everything was clicking for the Knicks - Jalen Brunson drove the offense while Isaiah Hartenstein owned the glass, and their defense was the best it had been in the entirety of the.

Playing in front of a home crowd at Madison Square Garden, Brunson continued his spectacular post-season form, scoring a game-high 44 points on 18-for-35 shooting. This marked his fifth game of scoring at least 40 points in these playoffs.

Throughout the series, the Knicks have been strategically matching up against Tyrese Haliburton, often using his assigned man to set screens for Brunson.

Haliburton has been struggling with these screens, trying to hedge against Brunson while his original man recovers. In previous games, Aaron Nesmith had been successful in navigating these screens and managing to get in Brunson's way.

However, in Game 5, Halliburton was assigned to guard Miles McBride, who was starting instead of Precious Achiuwa for the Knicks. Instead of their regular single screens, the Knicks switched things up and frequently employed "double-drag" screens, in which Brunson would navigate past two screens, set first by McBride and then by the center.

