'I should have given him more credit’: Patriots’ struggles force Shannon Sharpe to issue apology to Tom Brady

The 2023 season has been one of the most troublesome journeys for the New England Patriots. The NFL team is struggling to get wins, with the last five matches just being hard-to-win ones. With the New England Patriots' continuous struggle to win, everyone is slowly and gradually realizing the importance of having Tom Brady.

In fact, the NFL legend Shannon Sharpe issued a public apology to Tom Brady recently. The reason is his underrated importance for the team. Let's see Shannon Sharpe's apology statement for Tom Brady.

Shannon Sharpe apologized to Tom Brady during a "First Take" live

After the recent loss of the New England Patriots against the New Orleans Saints by 0-31 on October 8, Shannon Sharpe felt the need to apologize to Tom Brady. Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in 2020 and ever since their journey of constant struggles started. During one of the episodes of ESPN's show called "First Take" Shannon Sharpe talked about Tom Brady's importance.

Apologizing to Tom Brady for not offering enough credit for the New England Patriots' success, Shannon Sharpe said "I think I owe Brady an apology, because I don’t think I gave him enough credit, or I should have given him even more credit, because what Brady allowed Coach (Bill) Belichick to do." Shannon Sharpe even expressed that Tom is the biggest eraser of the NFL.

Talking about how Tom Brady was a problem solver, Shannon stated "Brady is the largest eraser in pro sports. Because every mistake that Coach Belichick made during those two decades (in New England), Brady could erase it." Tom Brady was definitely a winning factor for the Patriots and for whatever the team achieved, Tom had a due credit for that for a long time.