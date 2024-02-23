LeBron James Will Sign Nine-Figure Multi-Year Deal With Lakers Worth More Than Current Deal, NBA Insider Says

Another day, another news on LeBron James’s future in the NBA. The 39-year-old is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA and is wanted by multiple franchises.

However, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, King James is interested in staying with the Lakers in the offseason and is looking to sign a new deal worth nine figures.

What did Windhorst say?

Windhorst remarked, "I don't think this is LeBron's last stand."

This isn't the Lakers' last stand, in my opinion. First off, I believe LeBron is hoping to ink a multiyear, nine-figure contract with the Lakers during the offseason. That will surpass the current contract.

"Now, that's a different conversation—whether he can complete that deal and whether the Lakers want to offer him a three-year contract worth $60 million at age 42.”

LeBron James' offseason plans

James reportedly has his sights set on rejoining the team in the offseason. If James decides to stay with the Lakers, it will be difficult for the Lakers to let him go after they decide to not trade him on the trade deadline day.

The Lakers had the chance to let go of James to either the Golden State Warriors or the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

This season, James is performing well for Los Angeles despite being 39 years old.

The four-time champion is currently shooting 39.5 percent from three-point range and 52.0 percent from the field, with averages of 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.

ALSO READ: Johnny Manziel Shares Heartwarming LeBron James Story, Reveals He Regrets Disrespecting Lakers Star in Cleveland

What's next for the Los Angeles Lakers?

This offseason, James has the option to opt out of his contract with the Lakers to negotiate a new one. If he chooses to opt-out, he will be free to sign with any team.

Given Windhorst's remarks and the fact that the 20-time All-Star player option is worth over $51 million, it is reasonable to assume that he will receive a raise on a new contract.

James must remain healthy enough to play at a high level and hopefully return to the NBA Finals with the Lakers this season or in the future. The previous season, the team advanced to the Western Conference Finals but was defeated by the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers are trying to get into the playoff spots.

LeBron James’s team sits in 9th place in the Western Conference and will be facing the Golden State Warriors tonight. However, James (ankle) is not allowed to play in this game.

Having joined the Lakers in the 2018–19 season, James guided the team to a championship in the 2019–20 campaign.

ALSO READ:When Stephen Curry Weighed In on Michael Jordan vs LeBron James NBA Goat Debate