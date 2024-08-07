‘I Think I’m Obviously Better Than That’: Joe Burrow Finally Breaks His Silence on His Ranking in NFL Top 100

The NFL has already announced its top 100 for this year, and the consequences of the publication have not stopped. Every year, the lowest-ranked players have something to say about it, and this year is no exception. A few days ago, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson stated his discontent with the ranking, and this time it is Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Standout quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals placed 39th overall in a recent NFL Top 100. He trailed less experienced quarterbacks like Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa. Burrow finds the rankings disappointing.

During training camp, he spoke to the media about his ranking and expressed unhappiness. Burrow believes he is better than that, and he keeps it polite, knowing that he needs to go out there and show himself again in 2024.

A wrist injury interrupted his season after only 11 weeks, but the 27-year-old isn't blaming his teammates for their votes. "I think I'm obviously better than that," Burrow said during a press conference, according to StripeHype. "But when you aren't playing, I didn't have a season that would have pushed me higher than that. When you're injured, you can't really complain about any awards or anything until you go out and prove yourself again."

However, the former first-round selection made it clear that he would not take this as bulletin board fodder. Instead of seeking external inspiration, Burrow's competitive spirit ignites a fire beneath him year after year.



Burrow went on to say, "Maybe it inspires you for one day, but I don't think you can rely on that type of motivation all the time. You must be organically driven to perform at the level I desire and to be as excellent as I am capable of being."

Sports television personality Skip Bayless also expressed dissatisfaction with Burrow's rankings. He tweeted that his main issue with NFL.com's Top 100 players list was Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's rating at No. 39.

Bayless stated that it was the "most laughable" aspect of the rankings. "No, he hasn't been able to stay healthy, but when he is, he's a little better than Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson," Bayless said.

Burrow outperforms the NFL's 39th-best player. Nine quarterbacks rated higher than Burrow on the list, but he'll want to prove in 2024 that he's a top-five quarterback in the NFL.

When Burrow is healthy, as he hopefully will be in the future, he is probably the second-best quarterback in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as well as a proven postseason player who has guided Cincinnati to the Super Bowl and two AFC championship games.

Tagovailoa, on the other hand, is 0-1 in the playoffs, while Jordan Love has one win. Neither player is better than Burrow, even if he recently had wrist surgery. We also express our concern about Burrows' injury-prone health. Being in the world's most competitive league requires him to maintain good health.