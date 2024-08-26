‘I Thought It Was Becky Lynch’: Red-Head Jamie Hayter Compared to Former WWE Women’s Champ During AEW Return at All In

AEW All in 2024 marked returns and debuts, making it the biggest show of the year. The former AEW Women's Champion, Jamie Hayter, made her highly anticipated return at Wembley Stadium. However, due to her new look, she is now drawing comparisons with the former WWE Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

Similar to The Man, Hayter sports red hair now. Moreover, her orange robe and the ring gear while marching towards the ring looked identical to the 37-year-old WWE star. The English native received a heroic welcome from the crowd at Wembley Stadium.

The fans on X (formerly Twitter) were also elated to see Hayter in the AEW ring, but they couldn't help but compare her new look with Becky Lynch.

At first glance, Jamie Hayter could have been mistaken for Becky Lynch, and this is what a fan wrote, saying, "Man, I almost thought it was Becky Lynch at first glance." Criticizing Tony Khan's decision to bring Jamie on the pre-show, a fan wrote, "So they brought her back on the pre-show; imagine if WWE brought Becky Lynch back after a year out, and it was on a pre-show, lol."

Addressing the current uncanny similarity in the appearances of Hayter and Lynch, one fan noted, "Coming out looking like Becky Lynch," while another one joked about it, saying,

"We have Becky Lynch at home.

Taking Becky Lynch's real name, a wrestling fan confessed, "First, I thought it was Rebecca Quinn."

Hayter came back to the squared circle of All Elite Wrestling after a lengthy hiatus of over a year. She interrupted the protest made by Saraya and her family in the pre-show of All In.

While Saraya won the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023, she didn't manage to get a spot this year, leading to a rant in the pre-show. The former WWE star was joined by her renowned British wrestling family, the Knight Clan. Her mother, Saraya Knight or Sweet Saraya, accompanied her alongside her friends.

The rant, however, was cut short when Jamie Hayter's music hit, and the entire Wembley Stadium erupted to see the former AEW Women's Champion. When Jamie headed towards the ring, she took out Saraya's friends and family members one by one.

In the ring, she had a face-off with Saraya before her mother showed up from behind. While Hayter put her hands on the mother of Saraya, the 32-year-old had a narrow escape. The segment planted seeds for a rivalry between Saraya and Jamie Hayter.

