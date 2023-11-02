"I thought they were something else": Jimmy Butler initially called Karl-Anthony Towns the best player before changing his mind after just 4 games

The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Jimmy Butler hoping his exceptional talent would lead their team, featuring young stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, to greater postseason success.

However, despite high expectations, trails of controversy marred Butler's stint with the Timberwolves.

The Rise and Fall of Jimmy Butler's Tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Jeff Teague, a former teammate of both Towns and Butler, divulges that signs of their unsuccessful collaboration appeared early on.

Despite Towns being a first-rate pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and initially impressing Butler, the latter's admiration waned quickly.

"Seeing Towns play basketball was astonishing; his talent was unparalleled. We all had a candid talk with Jimmy about it, and he seemed just as impressed.

However, by the fourth game, Jimmy's optimism had fallen flat. 'I thought they were something else, but they ain't,'" Teague recollected.

That specific season saw the Timberwolves reaching the playoffs, only to be beaten by the Houston Rockets in the initial round.

With inter-player rapport deteriorating in the season that followed, Butler expressed his desire to move on.

According to Fox Sports, dissatisfaction with his teammates' attitudes led him to seek fresh opportunities elsewhere, leading to his departure from the Timberwolves. Now, his star shines brighter than ever with the Miami Heat.

Uncertain future for Karl-Anthony Towns with Timberwolves

This season, the Minnesota Timberwolves will test the pairing of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

After a disappointing previous season, largely due to injuries, the team is keen to see if this experiment will succeed.

Should they continue losing, NBA writer Mark Medina believes there's a good chance the 27-year-old could get traded, given the unpredictable nature of the NBA.

Trade rumors surrounded Karl-Anthony Towns during the summer off-season, with teams like the New York Knicks showing interest over the past months.

An NBA source informed Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney that the three-time All-Star and the Knicks show mutual interest, intertwining their fates.

However, SNY's Ian Begley revealed on The Lowe Post Podcast that the Knicks find his salary a burden.

As Towns enters the last year of his current five-year deal, he's due to earn $36 million this season.

Yet, in July 2022, he signed a four-year supermax extension worth $224 million that starts in the 2024-25 season.

