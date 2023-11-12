‘I tried to make the fight’, Dana White reacts on Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou was released from the UFC and stripped of his title after his last victory against Ciryl Gane, where he retained his championship. With Ngannou's departure, the heavyweight title was left vacant.

In a surprising turn, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones made a comeback and secured the heavyweight championship by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Despite the highly anticipated matchup between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou, the fight did not materialize as Ngannou and the UFC failed to sign a contract. The potential bout between Bones and Predator remains one of the most desired matchups for combat fans.

During the post-event press conference of UFC 295, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about the possibility of collaborating with PFL and booking a super fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones.

“I tried to make the fight here. They didn't want to do it. It's done. [Ngannou] doesn’t fight here anymore. I’m not interested,” Dana White expressed."

Tom Aspinall calls out Jon Jones

"Initially, Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic was set as the main event for UFC 295. However, Jon Jones sustained a pec injury during a sparring session, forcing him out of action for at least 8 months. Dana White subsequently announced the co-main event as the new main event and introduced a short-notice fight for the interim heavyweight championship between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pevlovich.

In a spectacular first-round knockout, Tom Aspinall secured the interim heavyweight title at the post-fight press conference. Aspinall wasted no time and immediately called out Heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

"Give me my dream fight. Let me fight for my legacy now, please," Tom Aspinall passionately called out Jon Jones.

After the fight, even the heavyweight champion himself praised Aspinall and congratulated him on his victory.

“Tom, congratulations on the interim heavyweight championship belt! That was an awesome performance,” Jon Jones expressed via his Twitter account."

