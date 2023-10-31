‘I wanna have those bigger matchups’: After Francis Ngannou’s showing vs. Tyson Fury, a former WWE Champ sets sight on boxing

Former WWE champion Bobby Lashley is one of the most gifted athletes WWE has he has tried his hands at real fight circuits just like Brock Lesnar. Bobby Lashley has fought in Bellator and Strikeforce MMA promotion and has a combined record of 15 wins and 2 losses.

Bobby Lashley also had a very successful career in wrestling he was all set to take part in the 2004 Olympic games in wrestling. But could not fulfill his dream due to a tragic accident which injured his knees.

Lashley recently talked about him competing in BKFC and in boxing and his match against Tyson Fury.

Bobby Lashley wants to fight

Bobby Lashley revealed a lot about him wanting to fight in real fights and boxing while talking to the Daily Mail.

“So I’ve been talking about it for a while now. At some point in time in your career, you have to stop fighting. But I still have so much fight left in me. But that time is ticking too”

Lashley Further revealed he was offered a bare-knuckle fight against a football player he also said he was in talks for some boxing matches as well.

Lashley also revealed “ MMA is still on the horizon also. But for me to have another fight, I hope, I’m crossing my fingers, I’d like to do some…I personally think boxing is the way to go right now. There’s a lot of buzz with boxing. Am I fighting Tyson Fury? I don’t think so. That’s not where I wanna go. But I do wanna get in that ring, and I wanna have one of those bigger matchups against someone.”

Lashley said he also had a talk with Vince McMahon back in July to compete in UFC. Now WWE and UFC are under the same umbrella or Lashley can be the first WWE wrestler to do crossover boxing just like Francis Ngannou.

