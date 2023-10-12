‘I want it all for myself’: Shaquille O’Neal wants Vegas NBA team but not in partnership with LeBron James

Numerous times, LeBron James has expressed his desire to own an NBA franchise in Las Vegas following his retirement from professional basketball. However, realizing this ambition is easier said than done, even for someone with the wealth and influence of LeBron.

Currently, the rumor of the NBA establishing a team in Las Vegas is pure speculation. Moreover, LeBron is not the only one desiring ownership of this potential team. Shaquille O'Neal has shown great interest in this theoretical franchise, aspiring to own the entire team independently.

“I would like to have my group,” O’Neal told The Messenger at a charity event this past weekend. “I know Vegas hasn’t been awarded an NBA team yet but if they ever get to a point where they are awarded a team, I would like to be a part of that. I want to partner up with nobody. I want it all for myself.”

Interestingly, when asked why he is so steadfast and transparent about his aspiration to own a team in Las Vegas, LeBron responded succinctly, "It is logical. The Raiders, Knights, and Aces are here. The arrival of F1 is imminent. All-Star weekend and NBA Summer League events have been hosted here a few times. Sports is already integrated into the city."



LeBron James participation in tonight's NBA preseason game against the Kings"

The NBA preseason rolls on with the Los Angeles Lakers, featuring LeBron James, preparing to face the Sacramento Kings today, Oct. 11. James enters the game following a performance against the Brooklyn Nets where he scored 10 points, delivered five assists, and grabbed three rebounds.

The question on everyone's mind, however, is whether LeBron James will take to the court against the Sacramento Kings in this NBA preseason contest. Khobi Price from the So Cal News Group informs that the Lakers' star player will sit out Wednesday's preseason game. A CBS Sports article explains that the reason for his absence is nothing more than him taking a well-deserved rest.

It's also important to note that James was absent for the Lakers' preseason inaugural game against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers were defeated by the Warriors in that match with a final score of 125-108.

