‘I was against all white people’: Michael Jordan once admitted he considered himself a racist growing up

Surmounting a difficult path, Michael Jordan emerged as a star in college basketball and a legend in the NBA.

According to sportswriter Roland Lazenby's biography, 'Michael Jordan: The Life,' various hurdles imbued Jordan with a competitive spirit and drive. In those times, a sense of resentment seemed to linger, shaping Jordan's ambition.

"One might have called me a racist then," Jordan's reflection is shared in an excerpt from the book. He confessed to Lazenby about a 1977 school suspension where he flung a soda at a girl who had racially insulted him.

"And that's when I threw a soda at her. My rebellion was intense. At that point, I was against all white people".

Author Roland Lazenby clarified these comments are not Jordan's recent viewpoints, emphasizing the need to understand the timeline. He assured readers that there's no cause to think racism still influences Jordan.

His past, punctuated by several racially tense incidents, inspired those statements. Today, Jordan is unquestionably appalled by Sterling’s behavior.

The clarity with which Jordan recalls these early experiences shouldn’t come as a surprise. They have indeed been instrumental in molding his present self.

What was Michael Jordan’s college basketball career like?

From 1981 to 1984, Michael Jordan showcased his skills in college basketball for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. His significant achievement as a freshman was the decisive jump shot he made in the NCAA Championship game against the Georgetown Hoyas in 1982, tipping the game at 63-62.

The NBA draft saw him chosen as the third overall pick by the Chicago Bulls. However, before joining the Bulls, he represented the US Olympic Basketball Team at the 1984 Summer Olympics under the guidance of Coach Bobby Knight.

This stint came after his three successful years with the Tar Heels, which boasted an 88-13 record. Jordan's college years gave a glimpse of the player he would evolve into, building a strong foundation for his career.

Not only did Michael Jordan amass an impressive list of NBA accolades–six NBA championships, six Finals MVP awards, five NBA MVP awards, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and two Olympic Gold Medals, his college stint was marked by achievements too.

Michael Jordan's college accolades

During his sophomore and junior years at college, he made it to the NCAA All-American First Team. He showcased excellent stats as a sophomore, averaging 20 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game with a field goal percentage of 53.5%.

As a junior, his average was 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game while maintaining a shooting percentage of 55.1%. After these successful runs, he declared for the 1984 NBA draft.

