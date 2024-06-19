‘I was almost taken aback…’: The Undertaker Reveals His Iconic 2015 Viral Moment With Brock Lesnar Wasn’t Planned

The Undertaker, known for his illustrious WWE career, has faced many tough opponents in his career. And one of The Undertaker’s toughest challenges was Brock Lesnar. The duo feuded during the early 2000s and then reignited their rivalry when Lesnar returned to WWE for a second stint.

After Brock Lesnar did the unthinkable in 2014, which ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, they had another match in 2015. During an interview, The Phenom revealed that their infamous laughing spot during the match was not planned.

The Undertaker reveals his viral spot with Brock Lesnar wasn’t planned

After the streak was broken, The Undertaker made his return and cost Brock Lesnar his match against Seth Rollins at Battleground 2015. Taker’s involvement led to the duo being pitted against each other in an epic match at SummerSlam.

During the match, The Undertaker prepared to perform his iconic sit-up while Lesnar waited, seated right beside him with a sinister laugh.

The next moment, The Deadman sat up, locked eyes with Lesnar, and responded to him with a diabolical laugh of his own. While speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, The Undertaker admitted that the viral moment was, in fact, an unplanned spot.

He recalled, “That was Brock. So we talked a little bit about that match and he ran it by me but I don’t think I was paying enough attention to what he really wanted to do. So when he did it, I was almost taken aback a little bit like what the freaking hell are you laughing at that? And then it kind of dawned on me what he was doing. And then I laugh back at him and it’s yeah, it’s become kind of an iconic deal but yeah, if I’d have been paying close enough attention I’d probably go ‘Yeah, I don’t know if I want to do that.’ But the way it worked, it worked out fine.”

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Taker also admitted that Lesnar had relayed to him about the laughing spot ahead of their match. However, The Undertaker failed to pay attention to it.

The Deadman’s epic reaction gained virality across social media platforms. Moving on, the match ended in submission, with The Undertaker rendering Brock Lesnar unconscious.

The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar SummerSlam 2015 saw a controversial finish

Although The Undertaker picked up the win over The Beast Incarnate in 2015, he had to resort to using underhanded tactics. Taker delivered a low blow to subdue Lesnar in the closing moments of the match. It is also worth mentioning that earlier in the match, Lesnar made Taker tap out to the Kimura lock.

Read More: The Undertaker Details His Hilarious Run to the Ring at WrestleMania XL

This led the timekeeper to promptly ring the bell. However, the referee didn’t see The Phenom tap, and consequently, the match continued. The opening allowed The UT to take advantage of Lesnar and pick up the win via submission.

Advertisement

All in all, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar have locked horns 6 times. And shockingly, never has The Undertaker cleanly beaten Brock Lesnar.