‘I was avoiding the rent lady’: Travis Kelce reveals he was nearly broke in first NFL season despite almost USD 4 million rookie contract

A rookie contract comes with a whopping amount for any new draft, just like Travis Kelce in 2013. He was drafted in 2013 by the Kansas City Chiefs as a tight end, receiving a contract worth $4 MILLION. Three Million isn't a tiny amount for a rookie player, right?

But despite having $4 Million, Travis Kelce was living like a broke. In fact, the tight end revealed that he didn't have money to pay his rent and was legit hiding from the landlord. True story! Keep reading to check out the details about how $4 Million wasn't enough for Travis.

What's the first thing Travis Kelce bought with his first contract check?

When Travis Kelce was drafted in 2013 as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, he received a contract worth $3.12 Million. In addition to that, he received a signing bonus of $703,304, according to CNBC. But during an episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis revealed how he couldn't pay his rent.

On May 31, 2023, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce shared a podcast episode on YouTube. During the episode, Travis Kelce discussed how he spent his contract money. The first thing he bought was a Nike Air Mag, which came at an amount of $10,000. Jason Kelce was shocked when he saw the price tag of the shoe when it arrived.

“Somebody came up to me and told me that you had bought those shoes, and I looked up how much they were, and I remember being like, ‘What the f---, Travis,” Jason Kelce joked, talking about his experience coming across the shoes that Travis Kelce ordered with his first check. However, that’s just a portion of where the $3 Million went.

When Travis Kelce didn’t have rent money even after he got a contract worth $3 Million

The dumbest thing that Travis Kelce spent his contract money on was on club bottles. Talking about the same, Travis Kelce revealed, “The dumbest thing I ever bought with my rookie money was bottles in the club.” The bottles that Travis is talking about are the VIP bottle services of nightclubs that could go as high as thousands of dollars.

Since he overspent so much on nightclubs, he legit has to run away from his landlord. Sharing the same thing, Travis Kelce said, “I was avoiding the rent lady because I was so stupid to agree to all those bottles.” Travis Kelce also sent a message to other rookies through that podcast episode, asking them not to spend on club bottles.

