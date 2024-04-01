‘I Was Deceived in Various Ways’: When Ex-UFC Yoshinori HorieFighter Revealed He Funded MMA Training Through Gay Sex Work

Compulsion and penury can drive a person to any length. Every successful person once has faced a point in life when they had to do something they did not like in order to fund their career. Something like this also happened with former UFC fighter Yoshinori Horie.

In 2021, Horie revealed that he took on gay sex work in order to cover his gym costs as he pursued his MMA career. The ex-UFC fighter had broken this news on social media leaving his admirers stunned.

What did Yoshinori Horie say?

Horie revealed that five years ago, (2016), a friend of his told him that he could make huge money by doing h*ndjob in Shibuya. He said that though he had kept his face hidden, he was deceived in many ways.

“I was told to hide my face and it was explained that it was not like that, but I was deceived in various ways. I didn’t have the money and I really wanted to do martial arts on my own,” he said.

But Horie also revealed that he also made huge money by committing such acts then he would be paid for a standard shift in a mainstream job. “I got 20,000 yen (£129) in less than an hour, but it was pretty big! I was able to face martial arts in a short time, exceeding the amount of 2 days of part-time work that I do for 8 hours while standing!"

The 26-year-old says he regrets his actions as he eyes his UFC return. “It’s pretty painful now, but as long as I’m alive I can chase my dreams,” Daily Star quoted Horie in 2021.

The Japanese welterweight had even informed his fans that he was straight, and that he was indeed attracted towards women.

For now, Horie is eyeing his UFC return. He had only 1 fight at the Octagon in 2019 and he was knocked out after a head kick by Hakeem Dawodu at UFC 240.

Before signing for UFC he had established himself as one of the top 145lbers on the Pancrase roster. Apart from Horie, the other Japanese fighters at UFC are Takashi Sato, Mizuki Inoue and Syuri Kondo.

