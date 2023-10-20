‘I was going the other way’: Patrick Mahomes’ favorite NBA player growing up was neither LeBron James nor Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the biggest inspirations for so many athletes who have made themselves great names across various ranges of sports. However, that's not the case with NFL star Patrick Mahomes. While NFL legends such as Tom Brady chose to be inspired by Michael Jordan, Patrick Mahomes went with another NBA player who in fact never even won an NBA title. Here's the NBA player Patrick Mahomes looks up to:

NBA player that inspired Patrick Mahomes growing up

Patrick Mahomes in early September 2023 revealed who his inspiration growing up was. Growing up, while everyone was a fan of LeBron James and Michael Jordan, Patrick Mahomes chose to go for the other side. Even though the star NFL player respected the two legends a lot, he chose Carmelo Anthony as his inspiration.

Talking about Carmelo Anthony, reported by NFLonNBC, Patrick Mahomes said "I was a Carmelo Anthony fan, I was going the other way. Everybody was a LeBron fan so I loved LeBron but at the same time I wanted to have that guy". Carmelo Anthony might not have won any NBA titles, but he surely built a legacy for himself through his shooting skills.

Carmelo Anthony was a ten-time All-Star champion and was selected six times for All-NBA. How can we forget that he was also the scoring champion for 2012-13? The NBA star had a 19-year-long career in the NBA before he chose to retire from the sport in 2023. But it's good to know that Patrick Mahomes followed Anthony and is at a very successful stage in his career.