‘I Was Like Oh…’: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Surprising Remark About Meeting Dirk Nowitzki’s Wife

Dirk Nowitzki, the Dallas Mavericks legend, recently appeared on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal to discuss various topics, including the NBA Finals. Nowitzki, who led the Mavericks to a championship in 2011 and has a statue outside American Airlines Center, is a perpetual icon in Dallas.

In this episode, Nowitzki and O'Neal revisited the 2011 championship run, shared stories from their careers, talked about Mavericks star Luka Doncic, and more.

Although the conversation mainly centered on basketball, it briefly turned to Nowitzki's wife when O'Neal mentioned his first encounter with her. O'Neal's unexpected comment made Nowitzki laugh.

O'Neal recalled seeing Nowitzki's wife for the first time while leaving the arena after a game and not recognizing her until someone told him. This story, which O'Neal had never shared with Nowitzki before, amused the Mavericks legend.

Nowitzki has attended several Mavericks games and events this postseason, making their Finals run even more special. His support as the greatest player in franchise history is something the Mavericks are particularly grateful for during this postseason run.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Unfollows Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates and Ben Simmons on Instagram

Dirk Nowitzki on Luka Dončić: A star for any era

Since entering the NBA in 2018, Luka Doncic has excelled, establishing himself as one of the top point guards in the game. Many consider him the best offensive player in the league today. Dirk Nowitzki, after observing Doncic over the years, believes his protege could thrive in any era.

Advertisement

"Honestly, I think he could. He's huge, he's a legit 6'8"/6'9", he's built. He's a physical guard, any guard who's smaller than him, he can just physically punish them," Dirk said on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal. "I think he would adjust to any style. It was a little more physical, but I think he would have coped just fine."

As a former teammate, Nowitzki witnessed Luka's talent, even during his rookie season. Luka's skills have only improved, earning him five All-NBA First Team honors by the age of 25. Dallas has a generational talent in Doncic, and they are fully capitalizing on his abilities.

At just 25, Luka still has potential for growth. Averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists is remarkable. Bringing that level of performance to Dirk's era would have been thrilling to watch, as the game heavily relied on star players at that time.

ALSO READ: 'I'll say that...': Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Prediction About Victor Wembanyama's Future