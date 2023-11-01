‘I was only up there half a second’: Shaquille O’Neal reacts to Lil Wayne adding then removing him from his Lakers Mount Rushmore

Undoubtedly, Shaquille O'Neal holds a distinguished position in the NBA's All-Time Mount Rushmore.

His outstanding abilities and leadership drove the Los Angeles Lakers to secure three consecutive NBA titles, which remained an unprecedented three-peat for the franchise.

However, the celebrated rapper, Lil Wayne, recently disappointed him by leaving him out of his Mount Rushmore selection, even though the pair had shared a stage in the past.

Despite O'Neal's impressive array of accolades and triumphs, it seems he has not captured Wayne's admiration.

Shaquille O'Neal's snub by Lil Wayne

In a video collage, the 41-year-old rapper is seen naming his top Lakers for Mount Rushmore, with O'Neal's response following.

Initially, Wayne named "Kareem, Magic, Kobe, and Shaq," which filled the Lakers' star with anticipation.

However, this joy was fleeting as Wayne quickly revised his selection, switching out Shaq for LeBron, leaving the NBA legend noticeably disappointed.

The video sparked humorous reactions among fans. Expressing his feelings on the matter, the four-time champion captioned the post with:

"Dam, I was only up there half a second, whyyyy."

NBA marks 50 Years of Hip-Hop with Lil Wayne, Shaquille O'Neal, and more

The regular season of 2023-2024 for the National Basketball Association (NBA) was launched with a special touch.

NBA on TNT marked the occasion by presenting a mini-documentary honoring the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

This engaging seven-minute clip invited a host of basketball stars and rap legends, each lending their unique viewpoints and tales, painting the rich history of this culture.

Hip-hop and basketball luminaries like Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Carmelo Anthony, T.I., Big Boi, Grandmaster Flash, and Quavo, among others, made appearances with iconic moments between artists and athletes woven throughout.

One particular highlight was Shaquille O'Neal's noteworthy contributions as an artist.

The Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champ explained his unique ambition: "I wanted to do something that's never done before."

He certainly succeeded — O'Neal enjoyed the unique status of being the only professional basketball player to have earned a platinum album certification for his debut, Shaq Diesel.

Following this, O'Neal went on to score gold plaques and collaborate with a wide array of music stars such as Method Man, JAY-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., DJ Quik, Mobb Deep, and Bobby Brown during his music career.

