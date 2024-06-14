‘I Was Physically and Verbally Assaulted’: Ex-WWE Star Matt Riddle’s Adult Star Wife Opens Up About Traumatic Experience at Award Show

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical abuse

Former WWE star Matt Riddle is currently working hard on the Independent scene. After a moderately successful run in WWE, Riddle was released in September 2023. Despite this setback, Riddle had great things going for him in his personal life. He and his wife, Misha Montana, welcomed their son into the world in December 2023.

However, in a shocking development, Misha Montana, who is known for her work in the adult film industry, has opened up about a traumatic experience she faced at an award show. She revealed that she was a victim of physical and verbal assault while she was pregnant.

Matt Riddle’s wife opens up about her traumatic experience at an award show

Taking to Twitter, Misha Montana broke her silence on the disturbing experience she faced at an award show. As a result, she also addressed her decision to avoid attending award shows. Recounting the horrific details, she stated that she was physically and verbally assaulted at a previous award show that she sponsored.

She tweeted, “I’m quiet for a reason but I think it’s appropriate to share. I didn’t attend the festivities last weekend. I thought about making an excuse but why bother. Last year I was physically and verbally assaulted pregnant at an award show I sponsor. Dozens of witnesses. We don’t need to make it a thing. But it was At an award show I love. At an award show I’ve won several awards. So forgive me I didn’t want to go this year. Same reason I don’t go to any of them. I don’t need to get f****** harassed everywhere I go.”

Montana further expressed frustrations with the adult entertainment industry and criticized the narrative that people are supportive of each other, which she claims is false. Nonetheless, Montana concluded by stating that she is focused on her well-being and her family.

Without question, it is a rough time for Matt Riddle's wife. However, she has shown resilience by taking a defiant stance against her detractors. Matt Riddle and Misha Montana have been together since November 2022. The Original Bro is currently signed with Major League Wrestling.

I wanted to take a moment to publicly address some things.



Matt Riddle reveals he is in talks with TNA

Since his release from WWE, Riddle has been busy on the indie scene, working for MLW, NJPW, and other promotions. However, during a recent interview at River City Wrestling Con, Riddle revealed that he is exploring options with TNA.

He said, “WWE return, you never know, AEW, you never know. Right now, I work a lot with New Japan and MLW. I’ve been in talks with TNA. I’ve been in talks with everybody, to be honest.”

Considering that WWE and TNA have formed a partnership, it’s not too far-fetched to maybe catch Riddle in WWE someday again. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Matt Riddle.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know anyone who is struggling with any form of violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.