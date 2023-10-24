'I watched Tom': Chiefs star player Patrick Mahomes reveals his NFL inspiration

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most impactful and definitely star players of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is a 2017 NFL draft and has been making himself more and more important part of the time with each passing game.

Every successful individual has an inspiration in life, and for Patrick Mahomes, the inspiration was a legendary NFL player. During the podcast episode with the Kelce brothers, the Chiefs quarterback revealed who his NFL inspiration is. Keep reading to know more:

Patrick Mahomes' NFL inspiration is a legendary NFL player

Patrick Mahomes sat down in the fifteenth podcast episode of Kelce Brothers, New Heights, where the three talked about many things. One of the things they talked about was of course, who Patrick Mahomes was inspired from to become a better player in the NFL. The reveal was done when Jason Kelce asked Patrick, "Do you watch any other quarterbacks around the league to try and draw inspiration?"

Answering Jason Kelce's question, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback said, "Watched Tom when I was in college a ton because I needed to get better from within the pocket." Adding further to the previous statement, Patrick Mahomes said, "Like, Tom isn't the fastest guy, but as far as mobility inside the pocket dude, it's one of the, I mean, obviously one of the best great pocket presents."

Patrick Mahomes's encounter with Tom Brady after losing AFC Championship game

Going further in the podcast episode, Patrick Mahomes explained how he had a motivating conversation with Tom Brady after the Kansas City Chiefs lost a game in the AFC championship. Patrick Mahomes said, "But after we lost to Tom, the AFC championship game, he grabbed me as I'm walking to the car. I'm obviously upset if he's supposed to be celebrating with his team and he just said, ‘hey man, I want to let you know you're doing it the right way.’"

Patrick Mahomes explained that just Tom Brady saying that thing validates his hard work. Adding further, Partick Mahomes said, "Just him saying that just validated everything that I did that year was just like, all right, all this time that I've been in the building and putting that work in the goat is literally saying you're doing it the right way." The star quarterback explained that these small pieces of advice helped him become who he is.

