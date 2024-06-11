'I Will Be Playing in Game 8': LeBron James Trolls Kevin Hart When Asked About NBA Finals

During the offseason of LA Lakers star forward LeBron James, actor and comedian Kevin Hart had a playful banter about when the four-time champion would play in the NBA Finals for the first time in 2024. Hart's joke started a funny back-and-forth, which ended with the four-time champion responding in kind. Hart FaceTimed with his longtime friend James on a live stream on Monday alongside comedian Druski and streamer Kai Cenat.

Following a humorous introduction in which James appeared to greet them with profanity, Hart inquired about “what time" the 20-time All-Star was "playing on Wednesday. “Game 3 of the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks finals is scheduled for Wednesday. The Lakers, meanwhile, have not played since April 29th, when they lost Game 5 of their first-round playoff series to the Denver Nuggets 4-1. However, James was in the mood to play and quickly answered that he was still waiting for the schedule to be updated.

Hart and James had a go at each other in a fun way

James: "They haven't sent me the schedule yet. I'm going to let you know.”

Hart: "Well, I've got it covered. You know I'mma come f**k with you. It's the finals, baby. I've got to see you get down."

Later, when Druski questioned whether James was in the finals, Hart agreed, citing the 39-year-old's impressive playoff record. "That's LeBron James. He's in the finals, of course," Hart remarked. James quickly clarified, though, that he wouldn't be available until the series' eighth game. James declared, "I'm playing in Game 8 of course."

The NBA playoff series consists of 7 games only

NBA postseason series consist of a maximum of seven games, as supporters of the league are well aware. It appears that Hart will have to wait to witness his close friend try to win a fifth championship.

