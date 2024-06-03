‘I Wish I Was Allowed To Do That’: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Why He Is Jealous of Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama, and Joel Embiid

Basketball legend, Shaquille O'Neal, reigns unparalleled in his domination of the sport.

Celebrated for his physical might, he boasted an average of 29.7 points and 13.6 rebounds per, capturing distinguished recognition, including an MVP title, a spot in the All-Star team 15 times, and a thrice-clinched NBA championship.

O'Neal's influence reached beyond the court, shaping team dynamics and revising the entire league's strategies. Constantly cornered by double teams, his imposing presence altered defensive schemes, validating him as an unstoppable force.

His stature, matched by his sheer power and finesse, cements his iconic position in the NBA as one of the most formidable players. However, the Laker's prodigy covets the skill set of the modern-era giants. In a conversation with Draymond Green, O'Neal voiced his envy.

O'Neal said, "I'm jealous of them. I wish I could step out and shoot the three, brother. Do you know why I call myself the Black Steph Curry? It's because if I go to the gym and miss 195 threes but make one, I'm the Black Steph Curry’’.

He further added, "That sh*t f***ing feel good to step out and shoot that three. But when I'm jealous, I'm not envious, I'm jealous to motivate myself. I'm jealous of them because I wish I was allowed to do that. Back then, now and then, I'd take it and go coast-to-coast, and the coach would look at me crazy. They're allowed to do it."

He lists Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama as the three players who embody the term 'big men' in the NBA while refuting the perception that he discredits modern-era big men.

Despite his exceptional performance within the paint, coaches during the 90s and 2000s were reluctant to let him venture beyond the three-pointer territory.

Factually, he has only attempted 22 three-pointers in his entire career, successfully netting only one. Despite the dismal success rate, O'Neal maintains his belief in his ability to shoot from range.

Shaquille O'Neal's Analysis of Mavericks vs. Celtics 2024 NBA Finals Predictions

Shaquille O'Neal shared his belief behind why the Dallas Mavericks might trounce the Boston Celtics in the upcoming 2024 NBA Finals. He identified key factors rooted in player confrontation and individual motivations that could favor the Mavericks.

One prominent point he presented was the Celtics' inadequacy in fielding defensive personnel capable of effectively checking Luka Doncic.

According to O'Neal, Doncic's dual threat as a scorer and a playmaker poses significant problems for any team, and the Celtics lack the defensive firepower to consistently neutralize his explosive offensive game. This mismatch, he emphasized, could potentially tilt the series.

O'Neal also spotlighted Kyrie Irving's motivation to outshine his former team. Having once worn Celtics' colors, Irving might find an extra incentive to be at his best against them, a factor O'Neal considers lending an edge to the Mavericks.

Doncic's leveraged experience and his ability to remain composed under high pressure, combined with his dauntless style of play, make it even trickier to defend him. O'Neal indicated that top Celtics players, such as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, could face challenges guarding Doncic without inviting fouls, a situation that could backfire on the Celtics.

O'Neal also suggested that Jrue Holiday, while a formidable defender, might struggle due to the size differential against Doncic, adding another layer of complexity to the Celtics' defensive game plan.

In conclusion, O'Neal's assessment revolves around Doncic’s matchup issues and Irving's motivating factors. These, he posits, could move the pendulum in the favor of the Mavericks, deeming them the prospective victors in the series against the Celtics.

