'I wish my brother was in the NBA': Fans point out nepotism after Thanasis Antetokounmpo misses shot against Grizzlies

During the preseason game between Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks, Thanasis Antetokounmpo missed a shot. Several social media users expressed their opinion and called the shot 'absolutely ridiculous'. However, little did Thanasis Antetokounmpo know that missing a shot would end up outraging fans.

When the video of Thanasis Antetokounmpo missing the ridiculous shot went online, fans began criticizing the small forward. Most of the comments that fans made were centric on calling him out for nepotism. Let's check out the whole story in detail right here:

How once missed shot led to Thanasis Antetokounmpo becoming a victim of online criticism

The story goes back to October 20 when the Milwaukee Bucks were up against Memphis Grizzlies and there were just a few seconds before the 3rd quarter finished off. To everyone's surprise, Tyty Washington Jr. found a very small opening and passed the ball to Thanasis Antetokounmpo. There was no one around Antetokounmpo when he received the ball, but he still missed the point shot.

The buzzer went buzzing, with Thanasis left with no shots that he could use to redeem himself. However, by the end, Thanasis scored four points in that game along with two rebounds, compensating for that missed shot. Despite that, he could not impress fans, and his missed shot went viral which outraged fans, and he ended up getting trolled.

Several fans expressed their anger towards Thanasis Antetokounmpo, calling him so many things. But most comments highlighted the fact that he didn't deserve to be in the NBA and the only reason he's there is because of his brother Giannis Antetokounmpo. An unimpressed fan went ahead saying, "I wish my brother was in the NBA." But that's one of the many outrageous comments he received.

Another fan said, "We all know he’s just Giannis’ driver/cook/bodyguard". One fan, calling Thanasis the worst player, said, "Easily the worst player in the league. So lucky Giannis has a requirement in his contract that forces him to have a roster spot." Overall, from whoever saw this missed shot on social media, most of them were not happy about it.

Eventually, one missed shot against the Memphis Grizzlies led to Thanasis Antetokounmpo getting massively trolled on social media. Do you think it was justified for the NBA player to get trolled on such a huge scale? Let us know in the comments section below!