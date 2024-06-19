‘I Would Like Him Back’: Former WWE Star’s Wife Optimistic About His Comeback Under Triple H’s Leadership

Ever since Triple H assumed creative control in WWE, the talents have been reportedly a lot happier. The Game also has great appreciation for talents, as he also brought back many superstars who were released as a part of WWE’s budget cuts in 2021.

That said, a former WWE star seems interested in finally returning to WWE under Triple H’s regime.

The star in question is Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder. Cardona was one of those stars that WWE failed to utilize, which consequently led to his parting ways with the company on April 15, 2020.

In a recent interview, his wife, Chelsea Green, indicated that Cardona could be angling for a WWE return.

Chelsea Green hopes to see Matt Cardona make his WWE comeback

Chelsea Green is currently an active talent on the WWE roster. The former Women’s tag team champion is working alongside her partner, Piper Niven. The Hot Mess was initially released in 2021 due to budget cuts, however, she finally made her return in 2023. This has since led to the speculation about her husband, Matt Cardona's, WWE return.

While speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, Green relayed that she hopes to see Cardona make a WWE comeback. However, she also revealed that she would not want to be his valet.

On being asked whether fans will ever see The Indy God in WWE, Green stated, “I hope so”.

She further added, “My husband is very high-strung, very, and we go about life differently. I'm an easygoing, easy-breezy girl. He is not an easy breezy girl. He is not at all. He is actually the opposite of an easy-breezy girl. So I would like him back, and then I would like him to be with Steph De Lander.”

Reacting to this, Matt Cardona took to Twitter to post a gif of himself ginning slyly, adding fuel to the speculations about his potential return to the Stamford-based company.

Matt Cardona has achieved massive success on the independent wrestling scene. And given his close friendship with Cody Rhodes, seeing him again in WWE would be interesting. But, Cardona will only make his return on one condition.

Matt Cardona does not want to revive his Zack Ryder character if he returns to WWE

Although Matt Cardona has nothing but respect for his former WWE character, Zack Ryder, he considers it a thing of the past. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cardona explained that he intends to make a WWE return only if they allow him to keep his current character.

He stated, “I'm forever grateful for that time. It set me up for who I am today. But it’s over. Zack Ryder is dead. And if I ever want to go back to WWE, if it was up to me, it’d be as Matt Cardona.”

As much success as Ryder had in WWE, he was reduced to a rather comedic character towards the end of his WWE run. After making his WWE exit, Cardona made a name for himself in his new identity.

Cardona has teased a WWE return multiple times, and considering that he is signed with TNA, it is not far-fetched to expect him to show up on WWE TV someday.