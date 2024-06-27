‘I Would Love to Have Shaq Back’: Tony Khan Welcomes Shaquille O’Neal for Potential Return to AEW

It’s not uncommon to see celebrities lacing up their boots for a wrestling match. The likes of Dennis Rodman, Bad Bunny, Rob Gronkowski, and many others have brought spectacle and excitement by participating in major wrestling shows.

And one of the most influential sports figures who has left a lasting impression in the world of wrestling is none other than Shaquille O’Neal. That said, AEW president Tony Khan recently heaped praise on the seven-foot NBA icon. In addition, Khan is open to welcoming him back to AEW.

Tony Khan keeps AEW doors open for Shaquille O’Neal’s potential return

While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan expressed his desire to see Shaquille O’Neal make his AEW return. O’Neal was notably involved in a tag team match in 2021 on March 3, where he teamed up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. Although Shaq was cross-bodied on a table by The American Nightmare, his team picked up the win, with Cargill pinning Red Velvet.

Khan said to Sports Illustrated: “I would love to have Shaq back in AEW any time he’s available. He’s one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, and he’s extremely talented on-air in a number of roles. Shaq is also the greatest celebrity wrestler in wrestling history.”

Impressed by Shaq’s appearance in AEW, Khan dubbed the NBA legend as the greatest celebrity wrestler in wrestling history. That’s not it! Khan further praised O’Neal for his sportsmanship and conduct backstage. According to Khan, Shaq went around backstage in AEW and showed respect to all the wrestlers, stating that he wanted to make them look good.

Khan further added: “He went around backstage and showed respect to all the wrestlers. He told the wrestlers, ‘I want to make you look good.’ It was unbelievable. That’s the most recognizable athlete on the planet doing that.”

Shaquille O’Neal is undeniably one of the most decorated NBA legends. Shaq is no doubt a standout celebrity wrestler, having spent his nineteen-year career playing for teams like the Boston Celtics, LA Lakers, and Miami Heat.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if The Big Shamrock makes his AEW return anytime soon.

Shaquille O’Neal has made several appearances in WWE as well

Shaquille O’Neal made his first-ever appearance on a wrestling show in 1994 at WCW Bash at the Beach, accompanying Jimmy Hart and Hulk Hogan to the ring. Big Shaq then made his return in 2009 as a special guest host of WWE Raw.

His return also saw him acting as the special ringside enforcer for Cryme Tyme’s match against the then-WWE unified tag team champions, Jerishow.

Shaq’s face-to-face stand-off with The Big Show ramped up the excitement of the crowd in attendance. But O’Neal’s most memorable moment in WWE came in 2016 at WrestleMania 32.

The NBA giant entered the 3rd annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Time stood still as The Big Show and Shaq came face to face again before attempting to eliminate each other. Ultimately, it took around 10 wrestlers to eliminate both men from the match.