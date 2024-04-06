'I Would Totally Do It': Logan Paul Drops Massive Hint About Potential UFC Debut Ahead of WrestleMania 40

YouTuber turned professional wrestler Logan Paul is gearing up to defend his WWE United Championship at WrestleMania 40 against former WWE champions Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple threat match.

Former WWE champion Triple H, the creative chief content officer and head of creative of WWE, recently appeared on Logan Paul's Impulsive Podcast, where he discussed multiple topics.

At one point, Logan and Triple H discussed a potential crossover between WWE and UFC, as both companies now fall under the same umbrella under the TKO Group.

In the last couple of months, we have had multiple WWE superstars making UFC appearances. On an episode of Monday Night Raw, UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler made his appearance and called out former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Logan Paul asked Triple H if he was interested in sending some of his professional wrestlers to UFC for an actual fight.

To which Triple H responded, "I don't know. That sport is so difficult. Even there are some guys that work for us that have strong amateur backgrounds, amateur wrestling, Chad Gable or whatever, but that's a whole different world when somebody starts punching and kicking at you too."

"There are so many factors to that, so for me to say, 'I think this person from our world would do well because they seem tough.'"

Logan Paul Hints at his UFC debut.

Logan Paul, who had some previous wrestling background and had also tried his hand in the world of boxing, was quick to raise his hand and ask Triple H if he could be the one who could be the face representing WWE in UFC.

The Maverick expressed, "Send me. I wrestled. I wrestle now. I would do it. I would totally do it. For the right opponent, yeah, I would love to do a UFC fight. Now that you guys are partners, I think at the right time, it could make a lot of sense."

Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, is following his dream of becoming a professional wrestler and is set to make his mixed martial arts debut in PFL. Maybe after Jake Paul makes his MMA debut, Logan Paul can try his hand at the realms of mixed martial arts.

