Ian Garry brutally mocks Sean Strickland over his hypocritical take on crossing limits while thrash talking

Sean Strickland is the current UFC middleweight champion and is best known for his trash-talking skills. He shocked the world in 2023 at UFC 293, when he defeated former UFC champion Israel Adesanya.

Strickland does not hold his thoughts and is open to sharing his thoughts and he always gets into verbal fights with fellow UFC fighters.

He recently got into verbal back and forth with the UFC bantamweight championship Sean O, Malley, when Strickland targeted Malley and his wife for their open relationship.

At the press conference, Malley defended himself and trash-talked about Strinkland’s past relationship with his father, “At least my dad didn’t f*ck me."

Sean Strickland even talked about Ian Garry and his wife. He tweeted on his Twitter X account, “This s*** ain’t right dude, she’s a succubus. You got to run away bro.”

Later, Ian Garry’s wife Layla Garry reacted to Strickland’s claims about her and Ian’s relationship.

She said, “Some bulls*** things that people have been saying is that my ex-husband lives with us. No, he doesn't and no he never has.”

Strickland even called Ian Garry’s wife Kayla a "S**ual predator."

Advertisement

Strickland recently appeared on the Past Weekend Podcast, where he expressed his heart out and talked about trash-talking in the fight business.

He said, “You don’t really talk about a man’s wife, you don’t talk about a man’s kids, and you don’t about a kid being abused. These things are all off limits.”

ALSO READ: Sean Strickland claims Ian Garry’s 'predator' wife is worse than Pat Barry who he once compared to Harvey Weinstein

Ian Garry’s reaction to Sean Strickland's claims

Ian Garry has now reacted to Sean Strickland’s reaction on trash-talking, saying that one should not involve family in trash-talking.

Garry commented on the post shared by MMA Fighting about Sean Strickland’s statements. He said, “You dish it out in the lowest, most vile manner, but can’t take a pinch. You attacked my wife incessantly and obsessively, calling her a (pedophile).”

He further added, “It’s clear to see your childhood trauma showing. You claimed you were ‘giving me advice’ before, well now it’s my turn to return the favor:”

Garry continued, “You should shut your mouth and focus on the mirror because you have enough serious issues you need to solve. I wish you all the best with them. Don’t ever project your pain onto me and my family again.”

Strickland is set to host UFC’s first major pay-per-view event of the year 2024, UFC 297, where he will defend his UFC middleweight championship against Dricuss Du Plessis in the main event.

ALSO READ: Watch: UFC Champion Sean Strickland holds alleged domestic violence suspect at gunpoin