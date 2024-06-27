Ian Garry Considers Comparisons to Conor McGregor as Praise, Equates Them to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

UFC undefeated welterweight contender Ian Garry is all geared up and trained to lock horns with Michael Page at UFC 303 pay-per-view. Garry has an incredible mixed martial arts record of 14 wins and no losses in his entire career.

Ian Garry is from Ireland and is a big admirer of former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, his fellow Irishman. McGregor is widely regarded as the biggest and most famous UFC fighter of all time.

Often, UFC fight fans and fighters mock Ian Garry for mimicking and copying Conor McGregor’s style and trash-talking. In an interview, his opponent at UFC 303 pay-per-view, Michael Page, labeled Ian Garry as the “Fake Conor McGregor.”

A couple of hours ago, the UFC conducted a media day event for UFC 303 pay-per-view. Fighters featured on the card appeared in front of the media and answered questions.

When Ian Garry was in the booth, an interviewer asked for Garry’s reaction to some people mockingly comparing him with Conor McGregor and even labeling him as the fake Conor McGregor.

Ian Garry expressed that he feels good when people associate his name with Conor, and he feels it's equivalent to Kobe trying to be Michael Jordan: “[Conor McGregor] is the greatest star the sport's ever seen, so if you're comparing me to him, it means I'm doing something right. I'm not trying to be like him in any way, shape, or form. Have I been inspired by him? Absolutely. How many people talked about Kobe Bryant trying to be like Michael Jordan?”

Advertisement

Ian continued, “Kobe Bryant went out and made a legacy of his own, in his own way, but having traits and styles similar to Jordan.”

Conor McGregor posts explicit tweets on Dustin Poirier’s wife

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was all set to return to the UFC octagon after a long layoff of almost three and a half years at UFC 303 pay-per-view this weekend. "Mystic Mac" was booked to headline the UFC 303 event against Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the UFC had to cancel the much-awaited main event spectacle between Michael Chandler and returning Conor McGregor after Mystic Mac sustained an injury during a sparring session while preparing for UFC 303.

Even after his fight was canceled, Conor McGregor continued to trash-talk his former rival Dustin Poirier and mock Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor recently posted an explicit tweet about Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie Poirier, after a clip of Dustin Poirier from 2018 went viral during a podcast appearance. In the clip, Poirier revealed a story about getting into a fistfight on the streets when a guy leaned over his wife's back and whispered something in her ear. "The Diamond" lost his cool and dropped the guy right there with his brother.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “A guy came over and bent her over a fence like this and was whispering in her ear, and I just saw red. I bent her over and ear-f*cked her. He was seeing red, bro. Sexy red.”

The saga between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier might never end, even after three mega-fights in their UFC careers. Conor McGregor won the first bout, and Dustin Poirier won the next two.

ALSO READ: Pereira vs Prochazka: Poatan Reacts to Pre-Fight Spiritual Ritual Claims