Ian Garry Defends Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 Withdrawal: ‘Anything Conor Does is 100 Times Bigger’

Conor McGregor was set to make his return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. But a broken toe forced him out. How did fans react? Criticism poured in. Yet, Ian Garry stood up for his fellow Irishman. Garry, set to face Michael 'Venom' Page, defended McGregor passionately.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he made his stance clear. Garry, a rising star, was heartbroken by McGregor's exit. But he believes McGregor deserves understanding.

Why should McGregor fight injured? Garry emphasized McGregor's massive impact on MMA. He urged critics to respect McGregor's decision. Can anyone match McGregor's star power? According to Garry, the answer is clear.

Why Ian Garry Backs McGregor's Withdrawal?

Ian Garry, preparing for his fight against Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303, didn't hold back his defense of Conor McGregor. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Garry passionately stood by his fellow Irishman amid the backlash following McGregor's withdrawal due to a broken toe.

"Go f**k themselves," Garry said bluntly. "It's not your life. Who are we to say that Conor should do something?" He stressed that McGregor's injury should not be trivialized. "If he broke his toe, who the f**k are we to tell him to fight?" Garry's frustration was palpable as he emphasized McGregor's contributions to the sport.

"This man has broken every record in the game. Owns every pay-per-view record, first two-time world champion, arguably the greatest to ever do it from a point of view of bringing in an audience to the sport."

Garry continued highlighting McGregor's unparalleled influence, noting how he engages the entire world. "Anything Conor does is 100 times bigger than anything anyone else in the UFC can do. He's that superstar. He's a megastar. He's transcended the game of MMA."

According to Garry, McGregor's disappointment in having to withdraw is greater than anyone else's. "If he's had to pull out, there is no one on the planet more upset than him."

Garry's unwavering support for McGregor underscores the respect he has for the former double champ. MVP didn't call him the 'BBL' version of McGregor for no reason . He believes critics are simply trying to stay relevant by attacking McGregor. Garry remains excited about McGregor's eventual return, confident that his comeback will be spectacular.

Garry's Mixed Emotions on McGregor's Absence

A few days before his big fight against Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Ian Garry joined Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ podcast. Helwani asked if he was upset about missing the chance to share a card with Conor McGregor.

Garry's response was heartfelt: “Good, obviously good and heartbroken. There are two sides to it. There is the super fan, the kid that has been completely invested in Conor in everything that he did. And there is my fighting career and everything that I am."

He continued, "The emotional part of me is like f**k. I was so excited to represent Ireland on the biggest stage alongside him. It’s something I have been dreaming of. It would have been a full circle moment.”

So, what do you think? Shouldn't we give McGregor the space to recover fully and come back stronger?