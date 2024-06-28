Ian Garry Refuses to Fight ‘Mentally Unwell’ Sean Strickland Despite Personal Attacks on His Wife and Family

In the fast-paced world of MMA, trash talk usually leads to intense showdowns, right? Not always. Take Ian Machado Garry and Sean Strickland. Despite Strickland's personal jabs, including some aimed at Garry's wife, Ian chooses peace over conflict. Why? He believes Strickland is battling mental health issues.

But can stepping back from a fight really calm the waters, or does it just fan the flames? Garry thinks it's time to focus on well-being, not warfare. Is he setting a new standard in the sport, or missing out on a headline-worthy clash?

Why Garry pumps the brakes on Strickland fight

In a recent interview with AgFight, Ian Garry made his stance clear. “There’s nothing that needs to be discussed when it comes to Sean Strickland,” Garry stated. “We need to leave him be, just let him go. I think he’s mentally unwell and having a breakdown publicly. We need to just leave him be.”

Despite the relentless personal attacks from Strickland, including insults directed at Garry’s wife, Layla Machado Garry, the Irish fighter remains focused on his career.

Strickland hasn’t held back in his tirades against Garry. He’s targeted Garry’s personal life, mocking his relationship with his wife. Strickland even questioned Garry’s manhood, saying, “What’s a better call out? Slapping a man from missionary or having your wife tell you to wear a shirt with a mug shot on it…” These comments stirred quite the reaction, but Garry stayed composed.

Transitioning from these personal jabs, Garry has chosen to focus on his professional journey. His decision not to engage in a fight with Strickland isn’t just about the insults.

It’s about staying true to his path in the welterweight division and aiming for meaningful fights that advance his career. With his eyes set on climbing the ranks, Garry’s upcoming bout against Michael “Venom” Page at UFC 303 is where his attention truly lies.

Garry responds to fake Conor McGregor label

At a recent media day event for UFC 303, Ian Garry addressed the ongoing comparisons to Conor McGregor that are often used to mock him. When asked about being labeled the "Fake Conor McGregor," Garry took it in stride.

“If you're comparing me to [Conor McGregor], it means I'm doing something right,” he said. “I'm not trying to be like him in any way, shape, or form. Have I been inspired by him? Absolutely. How many people talked about Kobe Bryant trying to be like Michael Jordan?”

Garry’s opponent, Michael Page, hasn’t missed an opportunity to poke fun, calling him a “fake version of Conor McGregor.” Despite the jabs, Garry remains unfazed. He sees the comparison as a compliment rather than an insult. “Conor McGregor is the greatest star the sport's ever seen,” Garry noted.

“So if you're comparing me to him, it means I'm doing something right.” Garry’s confidence and pride in his Irish heritage shine through, even in the face of criticism.

Will this approach pay off in the long run? Can Garry prove his critics wrong and carve out his own legacy in the UFC?