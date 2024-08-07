IBA Claims IOC Is 'Scared of the Truth' as They Provide Update on Imane Khelif's Failed Gender Eligibility Tests

Last year, Imane Khelif was disqualified from the boxing World Championships, which was scheduled in India. This was because the Algerian boxer failed to pass a gender eligibility test alongside Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting.

Although the Russian-led governing body did not give clear information on why these boxers failed the test at the time, International Boxing Association (IBA) president Umar Kremlev now clarifies, stating that Khelif and Lin’s test results showed “very high” levels of testosterone.

The IBA held a news conference on Monday, August 5, revealing that the boxers’ results revealed chromosomes that made them ineligible to compete in the women’s category.

However, the IBA does not oversee boxing during the ongoing Paris Olympics. Instead, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has permitted both these athletes to fight in the competition by stripping the IBA of its status as boxing's world governing body.

They even confirmed that Khelif complied with all necessary eligibility and medical regulations for the event. IOC mentioned how the athlete is born a female, registered as female, and even has a female passport, which means she qualifies for the quadrennial event.

Since then, the debate on Imane Khelif’s participation in the Olympics has been ongoing. Earlier this week, IOC president Thomas Bach defended both Khelif and Lin, saying there was "never any doubt" they are women.

Meanwhile, Umar Kremlev has something to say on the IOC decision. He went on to accuse the organization of being "scared of truth" in its defense of Khelif and Lin.

Kremlev said (via The Telegraph): “They are scared of truth. We will make sure we protect our women. Women athletes who have been spoiled, we will donate them money. We would like for this money to go back to athletes. We will not allow the sponsors and all the spectators, all the people passionate about sports. I call upon the best judges, best investigators, best activists to defend women.”

It is important to highlight that the 25-year-old boxer defeated Angela Carini in boxing last week. This comes after Italy’s Angela Carini quit 46 seconds into the match against Imane Khelif on Thursday.

Moreover, on Tuesday night, August 7, Khelif was set to compete with Thai boxer Janjaem Suwannapheng in the welterweight competition semi-finals. It is thus to see how she fares in the match and whether she can clinch any Olympic medal by the end of the multi-sports event.

