ICC World Cup 2023: Complete schedule for warm-up fixtures and live stream details

The wait is almost over. The World Cup is less than a week away and everyone is just super excited to face their favorite teams competing in cricket's biggest tournament. The World Cup will be played in India, we all are aware of this fact.

However, what many people don’t know is that - to familiarise teams with the Indian grounds and playing conditions, warm-up fixers are arranged. Let's have a detailed look at these fixtures and where they can be watched.

Where and when are the World Cup warm-up fixtures being played?

Before the World Cup starts, the ten teams will be playing two warm-up matches each, across three venues. The time frame for these matches is from Friday, September 29 to Tuesday, October 3.

The three venues are Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, and Guwahati. A total of ten fixture matches will be played between these ten teams, starting September 29. The schedule for the World Cup warm-up matches is as follows:

Friday, September 29

Afghanistan vs. South Africa in the Greenfield International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Barsapara Cricket Stadium at Guwahati

Pakistan vs. New Zealand, in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad

Saturday, September 30

Netherlands vs. Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

England vs India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Monday, October 2

South Africa vs. New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Bangladesh vs England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Tuesday, October 3

Netherlands vs India at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia vs Pakistan at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

After the warm-up matches, the first official World Cup match will be played on October 5 between England and New Zealand.

Also Read: Sri Lanka excludes legendary all-rounder from 2023 Cricket World Cup squad: Reports

Where to watch the World Cup warm-up matches?

In India, all the warm-up matches are available to be watched live on the sports channels by Star Sports Network. In addition, you can also enjoy the live broadcast of the warm-up fixtures on a digital OTT platform called Disney + Hotstar.

Also Read: Pakistan swaps Naseem Shah for THIS bowler in 2023 Cricket World Cup