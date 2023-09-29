ICC World Cup 2023: Complete schedule for warm-up fixtures and live stream details
Before the World Cup start, the ten teams will be playing warm-up matches, starting September 29. Check out the match schedules for these warm-up fixtures, live telecasting options and other details:
The wait is almost over. The World Cup is less than a week away and everyone is just super excited to face their favorite teams competing in cricket's biggest tournament. The World Cup will be played in India, we all are aware of this fact.
However, what many people don’t know is that - to familiarise teams with the Indian grounds and playing conditions, warm-up fixers are arranged. Let's have a detailed look at these fixtures and where they can be watched.
Where and when are the World Cup warm-up fixtures being played?
Before the World Cup starts, the ten teams will be playing two warm-up matches each, across three venues. The time frame for these matches is from Friday, September 29 to Tuesday, October 3.
The three venues are Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, and Guwahati. A total of ten fixture matches will be played between these ten teams, starting September 29. The schedule for the World Cup warm-up matches is as follows:
Friday, September 29
- Afghanistan vs. South Africa in the Greenfield International Stadium at Thiruvananthapuram
- Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Barsapara Cricket Stadium at Guwahati
- Pakistan vs. New Zealand, in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Hyderabad
Saturday, September 30
- Netherlands vs. Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
- England vs India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Monday, October 2
- South Africa vs. New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
- Bangladesh vs England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Tuesday, October 3
- Netherlands vs India at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
- Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
- Australia vs Pakistan at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
After the warm-up matches, the first official World Cup match will be played on October 5 between England and New Zealand.
Where to watch the World Cup warm-up matches?
In India, all the warm-up matches are available to be watched live on the sports channels by Star Sports Network. In addition, you can also enjoy the live broadcast of the warm-up fixtures on a digital OTT platform called Disney + Hotstar.
