ICC World Cup 2023 estimated to boost Indian economy by a whopping USD 2.6 billion

After 12 years, the ICC World Cup is back in India. With the World Cup 2023 being organized in India, there's a huge financial advantage that the Indian economy will experience. Yes, you heard it right. The ICC World Cup 2023 is going to boost the Indian economy, and that too by a whopping $2.6 Billion. Let's have a fine look at this story and learn how our economy is expected to grow.

How is the ICC World Cup 2023 going to help the Indian economy grow?

According to an estimate by Bank of Baroda, reported by Times of India, the Cricket World Cup 2023 is expected to grow the economy of India by approximately $2.6 Billion, which in Indian rupees is 220 Billion Rupees. The cricket tournament which started on October 5th, will be played across 10 cities in India. The major advantage will be for the travel and hospitality sectors, believes economics from Bank of Baroda.

The World Cup 2023 is expected to draw more tourism to the country, with fans visiting not just internationally but domestically as well. Now we cannot ignore the fact that the time frame for the World Cup 2023 is October to November, which is the peak festival season. So this coincidence is going to indeed help the ‘retail market’ of India grow. Moreover, the viewership on streaming platforms and television is expected to grow and generate approximately 120 Billion Rupees in sponsorship and TV rights revenue.

Also Read: Team India suffer setback ahead of CWC 2023 opener against Australia as Shubman Gill tests positive for dengue

As much as the Indian economy is going to be benefiting from the currently ongoing World Cup 2023, what is inevitable is inflation. Amidst the World Cup 2023, inflation is expected to rise between .15 to .25 percent in October and November. But overall, India's economy will be benefiting financially, which is what we should focus on!