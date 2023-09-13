ICC World Cup 2023: Listing top 5 wicket takers of all time

Every four years, the International Cricket Council (ICC) orchestrates the high-stakes ODI World Cup. This prestigious event sees an array of teams vying for the honor of securing the coveted trophy, in a month-long fierce competition characterized by electrifying games.

Let's dive into the history books of the ICC Cricket World Cup, highlighting the prime wicket-takers. Certain bowlers—including Muthiah Muralidaran, Lasith Malinga, and Zaheer Khan—became batsmen's nightmares during their peak, some exceptional players even tallying over 50 wickets coupled with enviable six and seven-wicket hauls.

Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath, Australia's formidable fast bowler, holds the top spot in this regard. McGrath's pivotal contributions to Australia's triumphant streaks within the 1999, 2003, and 2007 World Cups are legion. Renowned for his precision and consistent performance, McGrath's exceptional speed and control orchestrated a phenomenal record of 71 World Cup wickets across 39 innings—an accomplishment that remains unsurpassed.

Muthiah Muralidaran

Muthiah Muralidaran from Sri Lanka is a close second, with 68 wickets across 30 World Cup innings. Esteemed as one of cricket's legendary bowlers and a key player in Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup victory, Muralidaran strategically deployed his unique spin action to insatiable success.

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga labeled the king of yorkers, sent shivers down batsmen's spines with his swift and precise bowling. His World Cup record comprises 56 impressive wickets in a mere 28 innings, solidifying his legacy within the game. Malinga's unconventional sling action and in-swinging yorkers take credit for his unmatched ability. Moreover, he set impeccable standards by scoring the record for the most hat tricks in the World Cup.

Wasim Akram

Revered as The Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram has etched his name in cricket history as one of the greatest fast bowlers. He represented Pakistan in five ODI World Cups stretching from 1987 to 2003. His detailed World Cup statistics include 38 total matches, 55 total wickets, an average of 23.84, three occurrences of securing four wickets per inning, a best score of 5/28, an economy rate of 4.04, and a strike rate of 35.40.

Mitchell Starc

Finally, we have Mitchell Starc, a prominent Australian cricketer who has graced several ODI World Cups. Starc has clinched 49 wickets and incurred 726 runs in these tournaments, showcasing an average of 14.82 and a personal best of 6/28. Adding six 4-wicket hauls to his tally, Starc has evolved into one of the world's finest ODI bowlers.

Top 5 Wicket-takers in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

During the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, pacers, primarily the leading seamers from globally recognized bowling attacks, largely constituted the wickets tally.

Mitchell Strac

Mitchell Starc, notorious Australian cricketer, is the embodiment of fear within international cricket. While he initially received criticism for his lackluster performances leading up to the tournament, Starc turned the tables, seizing the stage with his impressive haul of 27 wickets in just ten matches, subsequently emerging as the multilateral event's top wicket-taker. This marked Starc's consecutive lead in the World Cup wicket-taking tally, where he previously secured 22 wickets in the 2015 ICC World Cup held in his home country.

Lockie Ferguson

Next in line is New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson, who is safeguarding the express fast bowlers' league. Delivering an exceptional performance, Ferguson claimed 21 wickets over 9 tournament games, with his best figures being 4/37. This achievement placed him as the third-highest wicket-taker of the series.

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer from England gave a thrilling performance for pace bowling fanatics by consistently hitting speeds above 150 mph. His best performance in the tournament included 3/27 runs, and his ability to maneuver and bounce off England's lush pitches enabled him to secure the third-highest wicket total of 20 in the tournament, a number shared with Mustafizur.

Mustafizur Rahman

Known as "The Fizz," Mustafizur Rahman picked the fourth-highest number of wickets, with a total of 20 dismissals. Despite playing just eight games—the fewest amongst the top five—he was impressive in his displays. However, even enchanting performances by Rahman and Shakib al Hasan weren't enough for Bangladesh to carve a path to the knockouts. Rahman's best performance was observed against India and Pakistan, where he acquired "fifers" on both occasions.

Jasprit Bumrah

India's Jasprit Bumrah holds the fifth position on the top wicket-taker table, with 18 wickets secured in nine matches. Bumrah's spells, both at the start and during the death, proved to be bold and crucial, his best performance being 4/55. Captain Virat Kohli frequently turned to Bumrah to dismantle partnerships during the middle overs.

