ICC World Cup 2023 opens to low turnout, fans react to empty seats

The first match of the World Cup didn't turn out the way that we expected it to be. Well, what are we talking about here? Attendance! Did you know that the Narendra Modi Stadium wasn't even half filled, in the debut World Cup match?

It was definitely not something that anyone would have expected, considering all the hype that was around the World Cup 2023. Then there came a Tweet that shook the whole internet. Let's see what the tweet was about and how the internet reacted to low attendance at the 2023 CWC’s first match.

The first World Cup 2023 match didn't even have 50% spectators in the stadium

The first match of the 2023 World Cup was between England and New Zealand. In that match, we didn't see Ben Stokes on the field. But do you know who else was absent at the stadium? The spectators! There's a Tweet that's going viral on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), that said the same thing.

The Tweet was posted around the match hour and said, "Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary responsible for ICC CWC 2023 could not even make sure that even 50% of the stadium in his home state is filled in the opener of one of the biggest tournaments hosted by India. Have some shame Jay Shah, resign if you can't manage properly, this is looking like a warm-up match."

Also Read: Injury Update: Why is Ben Stokes not playing today? Will England release its star player from the WC 2023 squad?

Fan reaction to the Tweet revealing the low attendance of the World Cup opening match

This Tweet got the attention of so many cricket fans and no one was happy to know about this fact. A fan who definitely seemed angry said, "I am not sure what are his qualifications to run a multibillion-dollar organization." Another fan said, "Not even a warm up match. More people were watching the England vs. Bangladesh warm-up match! Poor crowd".

Then there was a fan that said, "This Is what happens when u make biggest stadium in village where people dont even care for cricket And from when ahmedabad became cricket capital". There was also a fan, who brought forward an important point. She said, "No opening ceremony has also added to the lack of buzz for the tournament. They can’t have an IPL without it but WC is fine."

Also Read: Virender Sehwag claims ICC will create suitable pitches to help India reach Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

Overall, not many people were happy to hear about the low attendance at the opening match of the World Cup. There could be multiple reasons why it wasn't a hit show. For example, there wasn't any ceremony. The same point was highlighted by an X user. What's your take on this? Please share it on the comment section below.