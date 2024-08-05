Ice Cube Challenges Olympic 3x3 Basketball Gold Medal Champions to Play Big3 Exhibition Game, Pat McAfee Adds USD 100,000 for Winners

The world of basketball is abuzz with excitement as Ice Cube, the iconic rapper and actor, has thrown down the gauntlet to the men's Olympic 3x3 basketball champions at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In a bold move, Ice Cube has challenged the gold medal-winning team to a high-stakes exhibition game against the best players from his Big3 basketball league.

This challenge comes amidst the United States' unexpected struggles in the 3x3 basketball competition at the Paris Olympics.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Ice Cube expressed his confidence in the talent of his Big 3 players and their ability to compete at the highest level. He firmly believes that including Big3 athletes in the Olympics, especially when the Games come to Los Angeles in 2028, could be the key to success for the United States in 3x3 basketball.

During a quick conversation, Cube later said, “We’ll get the players that’s ready to go, ready to represent the United States, and bring some respect, put some respect on the name.”

“At the end of the day, we’re not seeing the best that we have in Paris, and that’s because of pettiness and politics, and it seems like the guys would rather not get the Big3 credit instead of bringing a gold medal home,” the rapper added.

However, to add to the excitement, Pat McAfee, a former professional American football player turned sports media personality, has offered a significant incentive to the winners of the exhibition game. McAfee pledged to contribute USD 100,000 to the victorious team, further raising the stakes of this highly anticipated showdown.

Ice Cube, known for his passion for basketball and his role in revolutionizing the sport with the Big3 league, highlighted the importance of representation and bringing recognition to the talents of lesser-known players.

He also criticized what he sees as politics and pettiness hindering the selection of the best team to represent the United States on the international stage.

The ongoing rivalry between Ice Cube's Big3 and the NBA has added to his earlier narrative regarding the league. Ice Cube has long been vocal about his disappointment with the NBA's reluctance to fully embrace the Big3 league, despite its roster boasting former NBA players who still possess the skills to compete at a high level.

The current standings at the 2024 Paris Olympics reflect the United States' struggles in 3x3 basketball, with both the men's and women's teams facing tough competition. The underwhelming performances have only fueled Ice Cube's belief that the inclusion of Big3 players could be the missing ingredient for success on the global stage.

