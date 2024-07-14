Ice Cube leaves out LeBron James from his all-time top 3 NBA players list

The best Big 3 in NBA history is still up for debate, with many alternative combinations. Every player, fan, and commentator has a different opinion about which three legends would be the most dominant on the court. Rapper and BIG3 founder Ice Cube recently revealed his personal Big 3, igniting controversy and conversation among basketball players. He unexpectedly passed over LeBron James in favor of three other NBA greats.



During a ClutchPoints interview, Ice Cube was asked to select his ideal Big 3. "I think I'll go with Michael Jordan, it's hard not to go with Shaq and Kobe Bryant of course," he said without hesitation. Ice Cube's appreciation for some of the most recognizable players in NBA history—all of whom have had a lasting impact on the sport—is evident in this selection.

Not much needs to be said about Michael Jordan, who is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. His five MVP awards, six NBA titles, and legendary competitive spirit have solidified his status as one of the all-time greats. Shaquille O'Neal, a strong presence in the paint who won four NBA titles and three MVP awards in the Finals, brought power and agility to the center position. Kobe Bryant, who was well-known for his incredible work ethic and scoring prowess, won five NBA titles and two MVP awards during his illustrious career.



Together, these three offer a potent blend of ability, strength, and championship experience. When pictured together on the same team, each player's special combination of skills made them practically unbeatable.



The controversial snub of LeBron James

The notable thing about Ice Cube's choice is that LeBron James—a player who is frequently mentioned in conversations about the best of all time—is not on it. James' record of four NBA titles, four MVP honors, and a successful track record with each club he has played for speaks for itself. Being able to lift his teammates and his versatility have made him one of the most influential players in NBA history.



Ice Cube’s decision to exclude LeBron James has generated a lot of controversy. Many think that James should be in any final Big 3 because of his accomplishments and impact on the game. He stands out as a special talent who has continuously delivered at the greatest level due to his ability to dominate in a variety of game-related areas, including rebounding, passing, scoring, and defense.



The subjectivity of the greatest Big 3

Ice Cube's selection demonstrates how arbitrary it is to name the best of the Big 3. Opinions are shaped by a combination of personal preferences, individual experiences, and geographical biases. Some may place a higher priority on MVP honors and titles, while others may place more weight on adaptability, durability, or contribution to the game.



The discussion surrounding the best Big 3 players is evidence of the NBA's rich legacy and wide range of talent. Jordan, Shaq, Kobe, and LeBron are the players who have all left a lasting impression on both fans and other athletes. The arguments and conversations sparked by these choices contribute to what makes basketball such a popular and vibrant sport.



Ice Cube's selection of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kobe Bryant as his ideal Big 3 is clear evidence of his respect for some of the most iconic players in NBA history. The notable omission of LeBron James serves as a poignant reminder of how subjective these choices are. There will be debates about which of the Big 3 is the best among supporters and commentators, but these talks will only serve to intensify the passion and enthusiasm for basketball.

