Ice Hockey positions and roles explained: All you need to know as new NHL fan

How well do you understand what is going on when watching a hockey game? With the 2023-24 NHL season approaching rapidly, you want to make sure you know as much as possible before the season begins. If you're a new fan shopping for tickets, you may have some questions regarding the various roles in hockey. Knowing who the players are and what their roles are on the ice will help you follow along and enjoy the game better.

How many players play in an NHL game?

Hockey has six positions, which means that each side will have six players on the ice. This implies there will be a maximum of 12 players on the rink at any given moment. There are six positions in hockey: goalie, right winger, left winger, center, right defenseman, and left defenseman.

Hockey positions explained

Goalie

Goalies hold, perhaps, the most recognizable position, and it's simple to comprehend what they do on the ice. Of course, goalies want to prevent the puck from entering the net. The goalie's role is to defend the net, hence they seldom leave their position during a game. Goalies are especially simple to see since they wear special equipment to defend themselves from pucks.

Center

Centers, another kind of forward, have comparable tasks with wingers. Centers, as the name implies, are located in the middle of the rink. Centers, like wingers, are responsible for scoring numerous goals and may play both offensively and defensively. They are also often in charge of faceoffs.

Wingers

Each team has two wingers, one for the right side of the rink and one for the left. Wingers, like centers, are classified as forwards and are responsible for scoring the majority of goals. However, wingers are also obliged to play defense when necessary, so you will frequently see them moving up and down the ice to protect their goal or score against the other side. Right-wingers are more likely to be right-handed than left-wingers, however, this is not always the case.

Defenseman

Each team has two defensemen, similar to wingers, who are accountable for their respective sides of the ice. Defensemen, unlike wingers, do not move as far up and down the rink. Their primary role is to assist the goaltender in defending their goal, which usually demands them to remain in the defensive zone. Defensemen can aid on offense, however, they rarely venture too deep into the offensive zone.

Highly skilled defensemen are excellent skaters, particularly backward. They will also have a high hockey IQ, which allows them to read opposing team moves and identify where the ball and net are at all times, as well as exceptional shooting and passing abilities, particularly when making breakout passes from the defensive zone.

