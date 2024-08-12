‘Iconic’: H.E.R Leaves Fans Mesmerized With National Anthem Performance at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

After a lot of iconic moments and dramatic and action-packed games, the Olympic flame was officially extinguished during the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 as it came to an end at the Stade de France in Paris. Californian singer H.E.R. performed the national anthem of the United States during the LA28 handover, and fans were mesmerized by her performance.

The announcement of the Grammy- and Oscar-winning R&B singer performing at the Summer Games ending ceremony was done by Snoop Dogg during last week’s NBC coverage of the games.

Before confirming that H.E.R., who was born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, will be the one to sing the national anthem at the closing ceremony, the rapper said, “Can I announce who’s gonna be…? Well, I’m a fan of H.E.R., and I would love for H.E.R. to perform the national anthem.”

Meanwhile, fans are all praising the voice of the American singer. The 27-year-old is currently all over the internet for her performance, which has grabbed everyone’s attention.

A user stated that the singer's national anthem performance was good enough to take over every other performance at the closing ceremony. “H.E.R. singing the US National Anthem has been more entertaining than the whole of the closing ceremony.”

Another called it “iconic” as she won over the hearts of all the listeners.

One wrote, “H.E.R. got them vocals and can get it done on the guitar.”

Another, “Apparently me when hearing this version's national anthem tbh.”

One more, “H.E.R. performed the most beautiful rendition of our national anthem that I've ever heard.”

Last but not least, “She is an AMERICAN TREASURE beautiful singing gave me chills.”

Meanwhile, the closing ceremony also included a skydiving stunt by Tom Cruise alongside Team USA flag bearers Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky and rower Nick Mead as they officially handed the games to Los Angeles from Paris as the preparations for the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics begin in LA.

Getting back to the Hollywood star, it's always a little risky when the Mission Impossible star is in the house. The 62-year-old helped wrap up the memorable Olympics in the City of Light soon after H.E.R.’s performance.

Cruise, who began acting in the early 1980s, was seen swinging from atop the Stade de France before touching down on the stadium’s field. The Last Samurai star was then captured greeting the athletes while he was making his way to the stage.

The actor was accompanied by some of the guitar courtesy of H.E.R. before he was handed the Olympic flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and gymnast Simone Biles. The Mummy star, whose movie was released in 2017, strapped the flag to the back of his bike and went on for a stunning ride down to the streets of Paris, passing through the Eiffel Tower.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Summer Olympics will kick off on July 14, 2028, and run until July 30, 2028, in Los Angeles. Ahead of that, the 2026 Winter Olympics will be co-hosted by two cities, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

