‘I’d Lose All My Teeth’: Derrick White Opens Up on Chipped Tooth After Smashing His Face Off the Court in NBA Championship Win

During the Celtics' 106-88 Game 5 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, Derrick White, a guard for the Boston Celtics, chipped his front teeth. That win secured the Celtics' 18th NBA championship, and White said it was all worth it.

White confidently expressed, during the Larry O'Brien trophy presentation, that he would sacrifice all his teeth for a championship. He added, "I'd lose all my teeth for a championship,”

White's toughness shines through despite a chipped tooth

White chipped his tooth during a face-first fall, an unfortunate result of a clash with Mavericks center Dereck Lively II in the second quarter. He instantly recognized the sensation having experienced a chipped tooth priorly. This accident even led to the loosening of a few more teeth. Despite the locker room staff's attempt to treat him, he was resolute in his decision to continue the game.

Even though his fall appeared severe, White was undeterred and effortlessly hit a 3-pointer shortly after. Using this moment, he passed a defiant message to his team bench, boldly dismissing the importance of the tooth during a postgame interview.

While the Celtics look forward to their imminent parade and their first since 2008, White has a date with the dentist looming in his immediate future.

Jaylen Brown's banter and White's grit define Celtics' Championship Win

Despite his injuries, White ended the night with a tally of 14 points, eight rebounds, and multiple stats. His grit didn't save him from Brown's playful banter during the game, however, to which he just grinned and bled.

“Ooh, you sure is ugly,” a mic'd up Jaylen Brown told White during the game.

Their precise offense and White’s resilience assured the Celtics' win, and Boston is ready to claim the Larry O'Brien trophy in no time. The Celtics triumphed over the Dallas Mavericks with a resounding 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, winning the series 4-1 and earning their 18th title, a league record.

Celtics’ key player Tatum led the game with 31 points, complemented by 11 assists and eight rebounds. Brown was in stride with 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, earning him the title of NBA Finals MVP. Brown, averaging a series stat line of 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists, graciously received the Bill Russell Trophy, attributing some of his success to Tatum, who was also an MVP contender.

