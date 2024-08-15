In a small town of New Brockton, Alabama, a promising young athlete's life was cut short during a routine football practice.

Semaj Wilkins, a 14-year-old freshman at New Brockton High School, collapsed unexpectedly and later passed away, leaving a community mourning.

Semaj Wilkins, described by those who knew him as a student with "a larger-than-life personality," was preparing for his first high school football season when tragedy struck.

The incident occurred during a preseason practice session on Tuesday afternoon, where Wilkins suddenly collapsed while participating in drills.

New Brockton Mayor Charles Schieffer expressed the town's collective shock: "It is just something we have not seen here before. Everybody knows everybody. This will affect, I think, many people across the community."

The news of Wilkins' passing has echoed throughout Coffee County and beyond. Heath Harmon, executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association, held a moment of silence during the AHSAA Media Day in Montgomery to honor the young athlete's memory.

"The family, that community and that school, they're in our thoughts and prayers," Harmon stated, reflecting the widespread sentiment of support for those affected by this loss.

In response to the tragedy, New Brockton High School has canceled its scheduled scrimmage against Barbour County.

The school system has also mobilized its crisis response team to provide support for students, staff, and family members during this difficult time.

Prior to joining New Brockton High School, Semaj attended Coppinville Junior High School in Enterprise. Brad Barton, principal of Coppinville, shared fond memories of the young athlete:

"Everybody knew Semaj. He had a larger-than-life personality. Very involved in sports. Always in the game and performing. Everyone knew Semaj and he was a personality in this school that really shined."

Barton added, "To see a tragedy like this happen and not be able to see the fruits of those things come to fruition in his life. It is certainly sad. We are praying for his family and friends."

As the community grapples with this loss, authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wilkins' death.

Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd has confirmed that an inquiry is underway, emphasizing that it is a standard procedure in such cases.

Coffee County Coroner Aaron Woodham stated, "This is a very emotional time for the family and Emergency Responders involved. There will be more information released at a later time. Please respect and pray for the family during this difficult time."

This tragic event comes just a week after another high school football player, aged 15, died in Virginia under similar circumstances.

These incidents have sparked discussions about the safety measures in place for young athletes and the need for increased vigilance during practice sessions, particularly in hot weather conditions.

As the New Brockton community mourns, many are calling for this tragedy to serve as a catalyst for positive change.

Principal Barton reflected on Semaj's legacy, saying, "We certainly want to get to a point where we are in a better head space clearly. But also use his legacy to make us better whether it was things we do or how we do them. How he lived and how we need to live. Let him be a shining light for what we need to do and what we need to be better at."

The thoughts and prayers of many remain with Semaj's family, friends, and the entire New Brockton community during this challenging time.